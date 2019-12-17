4 Wing leaders look forward to 2020 with confidence

Members of 4 Wing Cold Lake pose for a Christmas Group photo, at Wing Headquarters, Building 170, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on November 22, 2019. From left to right: Warrant Officer Cam Martin, Steve Eisenreich, Melanie Diamond, 4 Wing Commander, Colonel Dave Moar, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer Remi Nault, Tammy Bright-Burden, Major Karl Braschuk, Sergeant Nick Broczkowski. Photo: Cpl Justin Roy, 4 Wing Imaging

As we approach the holiday season and final days of 2019, the Wing Chief Warrant Officer, Rémi Nault, and I send season’s greetings to all members of the 4 Wing Defence Team and the Lakeland region.

We hope that you are able to take the opportunity to spend time with family and friends. For those away from home conducting operations, our appreciation and thoughts are with you and your loved ones.

This is the time of year when we look back at our challenges and achievements, and reflect on all that we have accomplished. Whether it be facilitating our enduring commitment to NORAD, deploying in support of NATO and international operations or executing force generation exercises at home and away, 4 Wing has continued to successfully exceed all expectations. CWO Nault and I could not be more proud of the people, units, and accomplishments of 4 Wing and our lodger units.

Our mission requires a significant commitment of time and energy, and while many will have the opportunity to take a much-deserved break from operations, there will be others at work or on call. We are grateful to those who will dedicate their time to working this holiday season so that others can stand down.

We look ahead to 2020 with confidence as we continue to execute our mandate wherever and whenever we are called upon. Our strong and longstanding relationship with the City of Cold Lake and the Lakeland region remains critical to the success of 4 Wing, and we look forward to strengthening that relationship throughout the next year. A resilient and prosperous region depends on the cooperation and involvement of the entire community. 4 Wing is proud to be part of the City of Cold Lake and we are fully committed to the success of our community.

Season’s Greetings to you and your family. CWO Nault and I hope that the New Year brings you happiness and prosperity.

We’ll see you all in 2020!

4 Wing Commander, Colonel Dave Moar

4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer, Rémi Nault