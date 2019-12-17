4 Wing padres share their Christmas memories

Padre’s sport Santa hats for the festive season. They are (from left) Marcin Rosinski, Zibby Jonczyk, Megan Jones, Administrative Assistant Stephanie Allard, Oliver Edwards and Andrew Whitman. Photo: Cliff Kenyon

We asked 4 Wing Cold Lake padres to tell us about their most memorable Christmas. Their stories may help in bringing the spirit of Christmas.

Padre Andrew Whitman

This will be my fortieth Christmas on this globe, and the first that I will not spend with my family in New Brunswick – same for my wife, and by extension, my children – so it is quite historic for my family.

When everyone is home at my parents’ house, there are four married children, fifteen grandchildren, and up to eight dogs. I’m not sure that any one Christmas sticks out. My brother and sister were both married over the holidays (because with military in the family, that’s when we were

all together). So, bachelor parties included skeet shooting up the hill on the skeet range.

Did I mention that my father was the local gunsmith, complete with a registered gun club? We are genuine hillbillies from the back woods of Brown’s Flat NB, with forty acres of trees. Once the whole family shows up, we go out and look for an evergreen that might make a good tree, cut it down and trim it. Families are assigned beds, mattresses on the floor, in the RV, out in the gun shop, wherever there’s space. Go to the Christmas Eve candlelight service, open a Christmas Eve gift. My youngest sister’s task is to blare loud music at 0700. (After my brother and I started at RMC, this might include ‘Crazy Train’, or ‘O Fortuna’ to traumatize us (for reasons any ring-knocker will understand)).

We go downstairs, open up all the stockings, have a big breakfast of Scotch eggs (imported to the family with my first brother-in-law, Scott), crêpes (my contribution), and coffee with Irish Cream (of course). Gift opening is chaos. Large meals of meat pies and mincemeat tarts (both made of moose, if someone drew a moose tag in the Fall). On one occasion, a dog-fight erupted under the table, and as we dive in to rescue our respective canine companions, my boston/pug comes out dangling from the neck of a pit bull (who doesn’t seem to notice). Apparently, my Winston had picked sides.

In the afternoon, up the hill we go to burn the brush pile (the flames can occasionally be seen from the space station), and the grandchildren go on a candy-cane hunt through the woods. Most of them come back. If there is enough snow, we will go for a hike up Mount Champlain (that is the TV tower you can see from Lawfield Corridor) with assorted toboggans and crazy carpets, and slide back home for dinner.

Padre Marcin Rosinski

When I think of best memories, especially those around Christmas time, I go back in time to my childhood memories. In the grey time of communism (where everything was literally just grey with no colour) with empty stores and lines in front of them for everything, when we had close to nothing. However, for this special time of year, Christmas always brought hope and lot of joy, for children in particular. In the midst of it all my parents were able to make that time most special. Although grey outside, there was a green tree in the house – symbol of life, there were colourful lights on the tree that brought warmth and color to our lives. There was better food and treats for children that were not normally available, somehow our parents always found some gifts that we received from Saint Nicolaus and… Cuban oranges that we had once a year! Those memories with special Polish Christmas traditions; like traditional Christmas Eve dinner, breaking of wafers, midnight Mass in freezing temperatures (yet in a warm and decorated Church), singing of the Christmas carols in Church and with family… Those memories I cherish the most, especially since the last time I spent Christmas time with my family was 19 years ago…

Padre Oliver Edwards

I asked my family what Christmas memories stood out the most for them. At first thought, some remembered special presents they received, and some remembered a special trip we made to Disneyland one Christmas (Of note: unless you REALLY like crowds, don’t go at Christmas!) But what we all agreed upon, for the most special Christmas, was when we were not burdened with overbooked schedules, and were just enjoying each other’s’ company. That, to us, made the best Christmas memories.

Padre Megan Jones

One of my favorite Christmas memories happens each Christmas when my son and I decorate the Christmas tree. Each year we pull out all the decorations and re-discover the wonderful memories that go with each one. Some are from my childhood and I can remember putting the same angel on top of our tree when I was my son’s age. Some hung on the tree of my great-grandmother and have been passed down throughout the years. Others have been hand made by grandmothers or by my son when he was younger. Some have been given to us by friends we have made along the way during our postings. And we have built a collection of ornaments for my son, adding a new one each Christmas.

Opening up the boxes of decorations bring back so many memories and as we put each one on the tree we re-tell the stories of where they came from and our friends and family members. It’s a wonderful blessing and gift as we begin our Christmas season.

Padre Zibby Jonczyk

I love Christmas. Period. However, there are a few Christmas holidays which were more memorable than others. Allow me to share with you briefly two of them. The first was in 2006 while I was deployed to Afghanistan. It was our daughter’s first Christmas. Before my deployment I was able to spend a few short weeks with her, and since I did not know if I would be able to return home for Christmas the thought of not spending it with her and my wife brought me sadness. When my boss told me that I could go home on my home leave travel allowance (HLTA) – during Christmas, I could not hide my excitement! It was the best gift ever. During those two short weeks I cherished every moment I had with my family and I thanked God for being able to be there for my baby’s first Christmas.

The second very special Christmas was in 2013, while being posted in the United Kingdom: I returned home to spend Christmas with my family in Poland for the first time in twenty five years!

There are many special traditions, Christmas dishes I missed and family members with whom I had not spent Christmas for all those years. Having the chance to share these moments with my family was an incredible experience.

The Christmas Holidays might have different meaning for each one of us. For some it is about giving and sharing, for others it is about the birth of Jesus, for some it might simply be time off from work, time to regain strength and energy.

As you noticed from those two Christmases I shared with you it is also about relationships and the special people in our lives. May your Christmas be filled with blessings and may those blessings be shared with those you love.