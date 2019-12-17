Commitment to defence deserves our thank you

2020 is almost here and as the winter solstice approaches bringing shorter days, the men and women of the RCAF continue to deliver air power on time, on target, and on demand – wherever they are needed.

As of the time of this holiday message, Division Chief Warrant Officer (DCWO) Parent and I have been at the helm of 1 Canadian Air Division and the Canadian NORAD Region (1 CAD/CANR), for about six months. At my Change of Command, I remember stating that this had, for a long time, been my dream job. Six months later, I stand by those words wholeheartedly.

To command – as a team – the operational arm of the RCAF is a privilege like no other for the DCWO and I. Beyond the ability to deliver air power across the globe at a moment’s notice, working alongside such professional women and men every day is something we never take for granted. We value each and every one of you, and what you bring to the organization.

We know the work you do is demanding. We also know how relevant, and how significant it is. From providing air mobility support to the Jamaican Defence Force after Hurricane Dorian slammed the Bahamas, to actively carrying out air policing alongside our NATO Allies in Central and Eastern Europe through Op REASSURANCE (Romania), 1 CAD members are present everywhere, all the time.

Through Ops PRESENCE, IMPACT, FOUNDATION, ARTEMIS, PROJECTION, NEON and so many more, your work never stops but most of all, it never stops being important when it matters most.

Here in North America, it is simply impossible to name everything you have accomplished. Every day, you defend our airspace through NORAD, you save lives and you patrol the Arctic. In 2019 alone, you evacuated endangered communities to safety, and you transported people and supplies in support of flood relief. You opened a new Mission Training Center at 22 Wing, stood up 418 Squadron in preparation for the arrival of Canada’s new fleet of fixed-wing Search and Rescue aircraft, welcomed our first interim fighters from Australia, sent a talented group of maintainers to compete in the Aerospace Maintenance Competition in Georgia…. I could go on and on. Congratulations to all of you on these incredible accomplishments, and on so many more.

Many of you also participated in the 7th Military World Games in Wuhan, China – representing your armed forces and your country on the world stage. Whether you were there as athletes, support teams, officials or aircrew, congratulations for all you accomplished during this very unique, rare, and important CAF mission.

Our best wishes to all of you and your families for a joyful, peaceful and restful holiday season. We could not achieve what we do every day without your tireless effort, your personal sacrifice, the outstanding support of your families and your overwhelming commitment to the defence of Canadians…. and since operations do not sleep, to those of you deployed over the holiday season, or working shifts in support of our multiple missions, we say thank you!

Major General A.J.P. Pelletier and Chief Warrant Officer J.C. Parent