December 17, 2019

Dental wins decorating contest

decorate dental
Winners in the annual Courier Office Christmas Decorating Contest at 4 Wing Cold Lake was the team at 1 Dental Unit. They showed the way to Whoville with the Grinch. Photo: Cliff Kenyon

The Courier

There were 14 entries in the annual Courier 4 Wing Office Christmas Decorating Contest.

The entries were elaborate and stunning in their design and execution. And it was all fun for participants for the chance to win the coveted decorating trophy.

Winner was 1 Dental Unit with finalists featured on this page.

Other entrants were:

– All Ranks Kitchen Dining Hall
– 419 Tactical Fighter (Training) Squadron
– MFRCS
– 4 MSS Replen Flt – Clothing Store
– 4 MSS Replen Flt – Repair & Disposal Section
– AETE orderly room

dental front
Col Dave Moar (left photo) presented Dental Unit members with the coveted trophy. Photo: Cliff Kenyon
decorate tree
4 MSS Administration Flight Photo: Cliff Kenyon
decorate operations
4 OSS HQ Photo: Cliff Kenyon
decorate ident
4 Operations Support Squadron (OSS) – Identification Section Photo: Cliff Kenyon
decorate deputy
Deputy Wing Commander Headquarters (HQ) Photo: Cliff Kenyon
decorate comptrollers
Wing Comptroller Photo: Cliff Kenyon
decorate candy land
4 Mission Support Squadron Administration Flight APVR Section – Passport Cell Photo: Cliff Kenyon
decorate accommodation
4 Wing Accommodations Photo: Cliff Kenyon
