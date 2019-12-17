Dental wins decorating contest

Winners in the annual Courier Office Christmas Decorating Contest at 4 Wing Cold Lake was the team at 1 Dental Unit. They showed the way to Whoville with the Grinch. Photo: Cliff Kenyon

The Courier

There were 14 entries in the annual Courier 4 Wing Office Christmas Decorating Contest.

The entries were elaborate and stunning in their design and execution. And it was all fun for participants for the chance to win the coveted decorating trophy.

Winner was 1 Dental Unit with finalists featured on this page.

Other entrants were:

– All Ranks Kitchen Dining Hall

– 419 Tactical Fighter (Training) Squadron

– MFRCS

– 4 MSS Replen Flt – Clothing Store

– 4 MSS Replen Flt – Repair & Disposal Section

– AETE orderly room

Col Dave Moar (left photo) presented Dental Unit members with the coveted trophy. Photo: Cliff Kenyon

4 MSS Administration Flight Photo: Cliff Kenyon

4 OSS HQ Photo: Cliff Kenyon

4 Operations Support Squadron (OSS) – Identification Section Photo: Cliff Kenyon

Deputy Wing Commander Headquarters (HQ) Photo: Cliff Kenyon

Wing Comptroller Photo: Cliff Kenyon

4 Mission Support Squadron Administration Flight APVR Section – Passport Cell Photo: Cliff Kenyon

4 Wing Accommodations Photo: Cliff Kenyon