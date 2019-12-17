December 17, 2019

Happy birthday, Roger

beaupre
Roger Beaupre, who was based at 4 Wing Cold Lake when the base was constructed in the early 1950s, is given framed photos of the early years of the base by Wing Commander Col Dave Moar, right, with CWO Remi Nault. They were at Bonnyville Royal Canadian Legion celebrating Beaupre’s 90th birthday on Sunday, Dec. 15. Photo: Cliff Kenyon
