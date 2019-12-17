Indigenous awards presented

Dick Brakele (left), LCol Mark Hickey and Col Dave Moar are presented the ADM (IE) Indigenous Relationship Awards by Col Mark Rancourt at 4 Wing Headquarters on Dec. 10. Photo: Cliff Kenyon

Cliff Kenyon

It’s the first of its kind and an important award for 4 Wing Cold Lake recipients.

On Dec. 10 recipients met at 4 Wing Headquarters to receive the prestigious Assistant Deputy Minister (Infrastructure and Environment) awards for Indigenous Relationships.

Colonel Marc Rancourt from Canadian Forces Real Property Operations Group Command presented the awards on behalf of ADM (IE). Col Rancourt said it was the first award of its kind.

The awards are presented in recognition of the outstanding work done by the 4 Wing Cold Lake Operations Support Squadron in building and maintaining excellent relationships with Cold Lake First Nations and Canoe Lake Cree Nation.

4 Wing Commander Col Dave Moar, one of the recipients, said the awards recognize the positive efforts by Wing leadership to build such relationships.

The awards were presented individually to: Moar, former 4 Operations Support Squadron (OSS) CO, LCol Seane Doel, former 4 OSS CO, LCol Mark Hickey, former 4 OSS CO, Maj Christopher Horch, 4 OSS Deputy Commanding Officer and Dick Brakele, 4 OSS Range Activities Officer.

“For my part, I will say that it is a great honour to be recognized for having played a role in 4 Wing’s special relationship with our local Indigenous communities,” said LCol Mark Hickey. “But really, the credit goes to all of the hard work over the years that many people besides myself, mostly those at 4 Operational Support Squadron (4 OSS), have done to prioritize this very important and key relationship. If I may, I would like to use this opportunity to thank 4 OSS, and all of 4 Wing’s support, for their hard work and for being such a great team – it is truly recognized as exceptional.”

The recipients have led the way in fostering positive relationships with aboriginal communities and Col Moar was thankful to be one of the recipients.

“4 Wing Cold Lake is very proud of our efforts and results in improving our relationship with Cold Lake First Nations, Canoe Lake Cree First Nations, and a number of other local Indigenous communities,” he said and recipients were very honoured and appreciative for receiving this award.