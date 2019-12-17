December 17, 2019

Kids party at Officers’ Mess

Childrens Christmas Party 2019-45
Photo: Justin Spinello
There was fun with Santa and crafts at the annual 4 Wing Officers’ Mess Christmas party. Nearly 900 kids and their parents took part in all three mess Christmas parties. Photo: Justin Spinello
