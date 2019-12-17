Making Christmas special when loved ones are deployed

Padre M. Jones

The Christmas Season is already in full swing here in Cold Lake. The stores are all decked out, cafés are serving their holiday specialty coffees and unit Christmas parties are well underway. Everyone seems to be getting excited. But the holidays can be a hard time of year for many, especially for those whose partners won’t be home this year.

When my husband deployed, we knew he would be gone over Christmas. So, we decided to move Christmas up that year before he left so he could celebrate our son’s first Christmas. We had family over, got a tree and exchanged gifts. We had a wonderful time with lots of good memories. But when December rolled around, and my husband was an ocean away, it was still hard to watch everyone getting ready for the holidays, knowing he wouldn’t be around on Christmas morning.

I thought about not celebrating the holidays at all. But a good friend of mine passed on some words of wisdom. She told me that even though Christmas might not look the same this year, it could still be special and still be celebrated. So here are a few suggestions if you are feeling a little down this season because your partner is deployed:

-Remember you aren’t alone. If you can, make plans with friends and family or connect with other military spouses in the area who are going through the same thing. Plan an outing or a meal, whatever will bring you some Christmas joy this year.

-It might be possible to move your family traditions. Celebrate the holidays when your partner returns. If it’s your tradition to open presents together on Christmas morning, you can save a few presents and open them when your partner is back. Make lots of great memories by enjoying a second Christmas later in the new year.

-Be kind to yourself. You might be feeling a lot of pressure to make the holidays perfect, especially if you have children. But remember to be kind to yourself. Holidays, under the best of circumstances are never perfect, so don’t worry too much if things don’t go according to plan or your usual family traditions look a bit different this season. It’s about making memories, even messy ones.

-Share some holiday moments with your partner. Take as many pictures as you can and share them. And ask your partner to share their holiday photos with you. Take advantage of the phone calls and Skype sessions when they can happen and let each other know what you are doing over the holidays.

-And most important of all remember to reach out if you need help. If you are struggling over the holidays and having a hard time because of your partner’s deployment, remember there are resources available, there’s the MFRC Deployment Center and the chaplains are always around to help.

So, blessings to you and your loved ones over this Christmas season. Things might look a little different this year, but I hope the holidays bring you all joy.