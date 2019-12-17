Mission support a key element to RCAF success

The holiday season is upon us and CWO Langley and I would like to extend our warmest wishes to each and every one of you and your families during this holiday season. We are very proud of the first-class mission support and steadfast dedication you have all continued to show. This is a key element in the RCAF being able to flawlessly execute the multitude of missions we faced throughout this past year.

I thought 2018 was busy but 2019 proved to be an even busier year for the Titans! As a cohesive team, you displayed outstanding attributes of flexibility, dependability and professionalism that ensured all missions were supported with 100% commitment. Some of the major undertakings we faced included force generating for OP IMPACT, OP REASSURANCE, OP NANOOK, OP NORTHERN DENIAL, as well as EX MAPLE RESOLVE, NORAD support with QRA shelters, and the Cadet Summer Program. The operational tempo of 4 Wing has never been greater and we are immensely proud of the work you tirelessly perform.

These types of remarkable feats were achieved due to the support of your families who no-doubt felt the pressures of the demands that were placed on you. The long hours, weekends at work, and the deployments took you away from your home and families. This sacrifice, in order to support 4 MSS’ mission, is truly appreciated.

CWO Langley and I continue to be impressed with your professionalism and continuous achievements. Please remember how important each and every one of you are to achieving AIRPower and enabling 4 Wing operations – you make us proud. Well done Titans!

During this holiday season please take the time to enjoy your well-deserved time off to spend with your family and friends. There will be many of

you that will continue to work during this period to ensure 4 Wing remains supported. And to those, thank you. From the Squadron Chief Warrant Officer and I, may you have a very Merry Christmas – Joyeux Noel!

LCol Kirsten Dubreuil, 4 MSS Commanding Officer

CWO Joel Langley, 4 MSS Chief Warrant Officer