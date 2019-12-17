Mocktails hit the spot for festive holiday events

Mocktail set-up at the 4 OSS Christmas Function at the Officers’ Mess on Saturday, December 7. Photo: Cliff Kenyon

Cliff Kenyon

Drink up! You can have as much as you wish.

If you are thinking of alcohol, you’re wrong. Lisa Fisher proudly admits it’s not what some people call the real thing. It’s not supposed to be. It’s even better.

Fisher is Health Promotion Specialist at PSP (Personnel Support Programs) at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre. You can hardly expect her to hand you a stiff, intoxicating beverage. Instead, she’ll hand you a tall one that’s flavorful. It’s a mocktail and can be just as much fun.

And Fisher is eager to tell you how you can whip up a mocktail of your own as an alternative to alcoholic beverages.

The clear message is that you don’t have booze to enjoy the party.

“Mocktails can be appropriate for any event. People have tried them and had not realized they could be so very good.”

She said society and our culture are rapidly changing. Moderation is now the trend with alcohol consumption frowned on in many situations. People are realizing “there can be so many harms involved with alcohol.”

According to Canada’s low-risk alcohol consumption guidelines you can reduce your risk of injury or harm by drinking no more than three drinks for women, four drinks for men on any single occasion. Stay within weekly limits of 15 per week for men and 10 per week for women. A drink is defined as 12 ounces of beer, wine, cider or a cooler, five ounces of wine or 1.5 ounces of distilled alcohol.

There are times when zero is the limit. Do not drink: when you are driving a vehicle or using machinery and tools, taking medicine or other drugs that interact with alcohol, doing any kind of dangerous physical activity, living with mental or physical health problems, living with alcohol dependence, pregnant or planning to be pregnant, responsible for the safety of others or making important decisions.

And there are some safe drinking tips. Set limits for yourself and stick to them. Drink slowly having no more than two drinks in three hours. For every alcoholic drink have a non-alcoholic drink. Eat before and while drinking.

“Mocktails are a great alternative. People like to have something in their glass when they are entertaining and mocktails can be a great alterative. People are learning there can be drinking involved at any function without alcohol being involved.”

If you have been stumped for options in the past, Fisher and her department are here to help with tips and recipes.

If you are hosting a party, PSP will provide you with such items as a drink dispenser. For some functions, Fisher will come to help prepare drinks. You only need to provide the ingredients and the guests.

But what will she serve? She has a long list of recipes to give you, has tried most, and “I liked them all.”

If you are opting for the alternative to alcoholic beverages, Fisher says there are many to choose from. These below are from the National Defence Guide.

Sparkling Sangria

Ingredients

2 cups (500mL) Sliced apples, oranges, strawberries and frozen grapes

1.5 L (6 cups) 100% Grape juice

2 cups (500 mL) Sparkling water

Directions

Place sliced fruit and grapes in a large pitcher.

Add grape juice until pitcher is three quarters full.

Top up with sparkling water.

Serve and enjoy!

Cran-App sparkler

Ingredients

2 cups (500 mL) 100% Cranberry juice

1 cup (250 mL) 100% Apple juice

1 cup (250 mL) 100% Orange juice

1 can (355 mL) Diet Ginger ale

1/4 cup (60 mL) Frozen cranberries

8 Apple slices

Directions

Place frozen cranberries and apple slices in a large pitcher.

Add juices and ginger ale.

Pineapple and Cucumber Spritzer

Ingredients

1 cup (250 mL) 100% Pineapple juice

4 cups (1 L) Sparkling water

1/4 cup (60 mL) Cucumber, sliced

Ice

Directions

Mix pineapple juice with sparkling water and add cucumber slices.

Add ice just before serving.

Hail Caesar

Ingredients

3 cups (750 mL) Low sodium V8

1 tsp Horseradish

1 tsp Reduced sodium Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tsp Hot sauce

3 Lemon slices

Ice

Directions

Mix first 4 ingredients in a small pitcher.

Serve over ice.

Garnish with lemon slices.