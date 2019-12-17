Post Office keeps up with festive rush

Cpl Vincent Bard and Cpl Luda Glukovska deal with outgoing parcels at 4 Wing Cold Lake post office. Photo: Cliff Kenyon

Cliff Kenyon

While many units on 4 Wing Cold Lake are slowing down to be ready for a joyous holiday break some are even busier than usual.

That’s the way it is every holiday season at 4 Wing Post Office. Busy until the last moment, but that’s the way they like it, knowing they are an important part of the Christmas joy.

“It never stops. We are always busy,” says Sgt Angela Dugal, 4 Wing Post Office Postmaster.

She says the popularity of on line shopping, especially after black Friday and cyber Monday sales, have significantly increased the volume of parcels at the post office. Also, while the wing post office meets all the requirements of any post office in a small city, they have added tasks and responsibilities of “morale mail.”

“There are a lot of people from 4 Wing deployed and that means a lot of mail,” says Cpl Vincent Bard, second in command at the post office with five postal clerks.

Morale mail, letters and parcels sent from the 4 Wing Post Office to CAF members who are deployed, is a different kind of mail. While it is sent free of charge, it is not part of the regular mail system and kept separate. Regular mail leaving Cold Lake is sent to Edmonton for further sorting and shipping. Morale mail to deployed members is sent to 8 Wing Trenton where it is then shipped to recipients. About 125 4 Wing members are currently deployed in Romania.

Bard said he enjoys the customer service aspect of postal work.

“If we can make people happy it’s all worth while,” he said.

He arrived in Cold Lake from Quebec City about five months ago. “Cold Lake is hard to beat as a place to live.”

Cpl Luda Glukovska, originally from Montreal, has been at the Cold Lake post office four years.

“We have a really good team here,” she said. “We support the base and that’s important.”

The Post Office is an operation that must adapt daily to a changing workload and the unexpected. Parcels arrive in Cold Lake daily from Edmonton, just as they leave each day to be shipped worldwide.

“We enjoy being able to support the CAF members overseas,” said Bard.