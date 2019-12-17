RCAF 2019 holiday greetings

Lieutenant-General Al Meinzinger, Commander RCAF

Chief Warrant Officer Denis Gaudreault and I extend our warmest season’s greetings to all past and present RCAF Team members, their families, and the extended RCAF community. The holiday season is a time for celebration, relaxation, and reflection. We have been extremely lucky to work with the women and men of the RCAF this past year; you are among the most active members of the CAF and we are proud to be your command team.

We realize that many of our RCAF Team members will not enjoy a typical holiday season. Many of our aviators are deployed around the world, from Europe, to Africa, the Middle East, and aboard Royal Canadian Navy ships. Meanwhile, others remain at our Wings across Canada ensuring the RCAF continues to respond to Canadians in distress and to defend our airspace and maritime approaches. No matter where you are this holiday season, know that we are thinking about you and that we are extremely grateful for your service. Your dedication to our missions at home and abroad are a constant source of inspiration.

The success of our missions is due to the hard work and professionalism of our aviators and our defence team colleagues and we have taken positive steps to improve your quality of life and quality of service. In June 2019, we launched programs to ensure the RCAF’s continuing health and our ability to achieve mission success.

We are making quick progress on some steps to improve the lives of our members and their families. Meanwhile, we continue to advance other initiatives that will take time to implement, but, we are confident, will have great positive impacts for the RCAF.

You can trust that your commanders are working hard with us to ensure the RCAF remains on a solid footing. Looking forward, the New Year will bring further challenges and opportunities and we are excited to face them alongside you. CWO Gaudreault and I are proud to serve with so many excellent Canadians.

As 2019 draws to a close, this time of year is about you and your family. During the holiday season it is important for you to take some time with family and friends. When you serve, you are supported by family, friends and each other. This support helps make the RCAF an effective fighting force and we certainly recognize and appreciate the sacrifices of your loved ones. Your health feeds the health of the organization so, if you can, take this well-deserved rest and make sure you take care of yourself this holiday season.

To everyone, Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Sic Itur Ad Astra.