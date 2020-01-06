410 Sqn awards

All awards are presented by Lieutenant-Colonel James Kettles, Commanding Officer of 410 Squadron, accompanied by Chief Warrant Officer Mark Finucan, Squadron Chief Warrant Officer of 410 Squadron, at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, on December 18, 2019.

MCpl Kevin Cummins is presented with the Canadian Forces’ Decoration. Photo: MCpl J.W.S. Houck, 10 FTTS Imaging

MCpl Evan Burchell is presented with the Canadian Forces’ Decoration. Photo: MCpl J.W.S. Houck, 10 FTTS Imaging

Capt Brenard Csabai is presented with the Canadian Forces’ Decoration. Photo: MCpl J.W.S. Houck, 10 FTTS Imaging

Capt Brenard Csabai is presented with the Special Services Medal – NATO. Photo: MCpl J.W.S. Houck, 10 FTTS Imaging

Avr Jessie Malo is awarded a certificate for achieving Platinum on the FORCE Fitness Test. Photo: MCpl J.W.S. Houck, 10 FTTS Imaging

Cpl Mathieu Trudeau is awarded a certificate for achieving Platinum on the FORCE Fitness Test. Photo: MCpl J.W.S. Houck, 10 FTTS Imaging

Capt Timothy Doig is presented with a certificate marking his completion of 1,000 hours flown in a F/A-18 Hornet aircraft. Photo: MCpl J.W.S. Houck, 10 FTTS Imaging