January 6, 2020

Blue Angels coming to town

year end photo blue angles
Members of the United States Navy Blue Angels LCdr Adam Kerrick (left) and Lt Julius Bratton were in Cold Lake during 2019 for meetings in preparation for the participation by the team at the Cold Lake Air Show on July 18 and 19, 2020. Photo: Cliff Kenyon
