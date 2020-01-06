January 6, 2020

Officers win annual meet

puck drop photo
Representatives from Inter Pipeline Ltd. and Cenovus Energy Inc., sponsors of in-ice signs at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre rink, drop the puck to start the annual hockey game between the Officers and Senior NCMs. If you missed the game and the victory talk that followed, officers won the game again with a score of 6 to 3. Photo: Cliff Kenyon
