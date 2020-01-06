Quilts a loving comfort

Gail Sullivan (right) helps a staff member at Cold Lake hospital long term health care centre distribute quilts among residents. Photo: Cliff Kenyon

Cliff Kenyon

Happy seniors thrilled to receive an unexpected gift recently from members of the Last Stitch Quilt Guild.

Members of the Guild, many of them military and retired military members, were at the long term health care centre at Cold Lake hospital in December to distribute quilts among residents and surprise them with an early festive gift.

Gail Sullivan, of the Guild and deputy manager of 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP), helped present the lap quilts and watched the smiles as residents received their quilts.

“This is so wonderful,” said a 103-year-old resident, clutching the unexpected gift of a colourful quilt.

The slogan of the Guild is: “Sew warm, sew pretty and sew plenty.”

The group was formed by 12 members in 1977 who met to find a way to express their sorrow in the death of Carol Meredith, who was a victim of domestic violence. A quilt was created in her memory and named “Forget Me Not.” It was donated to the Dr. Margaret Savage Crisis Centre in Cold Lake.

The Guild was formed to raise money and spirits by making the quilts for a variety of charities in Cold Lake and Lakeland area.