Trade in that critic for a coach

Chaplain’s Corner

Padre Andrew Whitman

January, for many, is one of the hardest months (times) of year. It is when the voice of negativity inside our heads gets loudest as our bodies are deprived of vitamin D; with the short days of sunshine and our skin is bundled up in sweaters and parkas to protect us from the cold. Christmas break is past and spring is still months away. The bills of our December celebrations come due and all our family and friends have gone back to their routines leaving us alone. It is in this time of year that we can experience all kinds of negative emotions and regrets.

It is in times like these that we must work extra hard to combat negativity. Yes, it is easier when we have made prudent and wise choices in the previous weeks. But even if you played December perfectly, got yourself lots of rest and didn’t overspend, that internal critic can be cutting. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

Levi Lusko wrote in his book, I Declare War: Four Keys to Winning the Battle with Yourself (2018), “Maybe, like me, you have gotten so good at listening to yourself that you have forgotten to speak to yourself. It’s easy to drift along with the speakers of your soul blasting the play-by-play commentary of your naturally negative self. It’s time you fire yourself as your personal critic and rehire yourself as a coach. You can alter how you feel through changing the way you speak.”

I think that last idea of Levi’s is a great one for most of us. Instead of beating ourselves up and dwelling on negativity, we need to fire our internal critics and hire ourselves as coach. The apostle Paul encouraged people while he sat in prison with these words: “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.” (Philippians 4:8 NIV) I know when I wallow in self-pity about my circumstances, things seldom get better. But when I look up, I see a lot less shadows.

When we focus on encouragement and solutions, even the darkest wintry night can become brighter. Look for and embrace a positive outlook and believe that the sun will rise tomorrow, spring will come. But watch out: do this too much and you might find not only your own heart changing, others might find being around you a brighter experience too!

andrew.whitman@forces.gc.ca