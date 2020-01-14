Recreation department cuts movie prices

Tania Fournier

We regret to inform you that we had to close the 4 Wing Movie Club permanently. The general interest decline in that area and the number of hours that volunteers had to put in, makes it impossible to justify keeping the Club open at this time. Rest assured, we did find you a comparable entertainment option with Grand Square Cinema in Cold Lake.

Due to a new partnership, the 4 Wing Community Recreation Department is pleased to announce that we will be offering subsidized tickets to the Defence Team and their dependants. Tickets will be at a special rate of $4 per person. Serving military members (including foreign personnel), DND employees, Defence Construction Canada, Defence Research and Development Canada employees, MFRCS employees, CFMWS staff, and their dependants, are eligible to purchase the tickets. Purchase of tickets is now available at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre Welcome Desk and will be restricted to one ticket per family member per visit.

Appropriate identification is required at time of purchase, and the ticket will be marked with the user’s name. Grand Square Cinema staff may confirm identification of the Defence Team member again when the ticket is redeemed so please have your ID with you at your next visit.

These tickets can only be redeemed on site and cannot be redeemed online. Also, if you wish to see a 3D movie, please note that there will be an additional ‘Technological Fee’ of $3 per ticket.

The 4 Wing Community Recreation Department is grateful for your continued support over the years and hope we will all benefit from this change. During this winter season, cozy up at the movie theatre with your family.

For more information on the theatre and showtimes, please visit http://bit.ly/4wingmovies. For any other inquiries, members may call the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre Welcome Desk at (780) 840-8000 extension 7823, visit our website at www.cafconnection.ca/Cold-Lake or visit our Facebook page (@4wingconnection) for more details.