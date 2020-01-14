Recreation department updates Book King

Tania Fournier

The 4 Wing Community Recreation Department are updating our programming and membership registration system in February 2020. We are excited and we hope you are too!

An email communication has been sent out recently to all our active members. Not sure if you are a member? If you have a membership

for the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre or have registered in the past for an event or fitness program, you had to create a Book King Account with us.

All active accounts will need to be updated with your current contact information for the transition to go smoothly. If you have received an email, make sure to fill out the form that is linked, this will confirm that your account is updated and active for the New Year.

Please note: For all 4 Wing Defence members, when updating your information please provide a personal email and not your ‘forces.gc.ca’ email.

We are looking forward to the transition and hope you enjoy the process. Please let us know if you have any questions.

Need help? Call the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre Welcome Desk at 780 840-8000 ext. 7823 for assistance in updating your account.

Thank you for your co-operation and have a great day!