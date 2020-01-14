January 14, 2020

Tech awards presented

tech of year Andy Nemeth
Civilian tech Andy Nemeth AVN/SST Hawk technician was awarded NFTC Technician of the Year, as voted by the 419 Tactical Fighter (Training) Squadron Aircrew. He is with LCol Marty “Moose” Roesler-Yue. Photo: Dale Daw
tech of year Adam Berland (002)
In recognition of Adam Berland is presented with the CO’s Appreciation Award for 10 years of dedicated service with 419 Tactical Fighter (Training) Squadron. His contributions are a key piece in making 419 the best place to work in the RCAF. He is presented the award by LCol Marty “Moose” Roesler-Yue. Photo: Dale Daw
