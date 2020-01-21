Cadets welcome RCAF brass

Maj.-Gen. Alain Pelletier checks out a pellet rifle as Capt Bonnie-Jo Clark, Cadet Training Officer, gives him instructions before target shooting at Art Smith Aviation Academy. Watching are Division CWO Jean-Claude Parent (left) 4 Wing Cold Lake Commander Col Dave Moar and 4 Wing CWO Rémi Nault. Photo: Cliff Kenyon

Cliff Kenyon

Maj.-Gen. Alain Pelletier was in Cold Lake last week for some important visits with 4 Wing’s Command Team as well as getting in touch with his roots – memories of his start in the Canadian Armed Forces.

Maj.-Gen. Pelletier had lots of important tasks to perform during his three-day visit, just as you would expect for the Commander of 1 Canadian Air Division. He arrived in Cold Lake on Monday from his home base in Winnipeg where he had a busy schedule of meetings with squadron leaders, tours of the base and among his priorities a meeting with local air cadets.

“We included this in the schedule at his request,” said 4 Wing Cold Lake Commander Col Dave Moar as he and the general, with other wing and Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) leaders, enjoyed an evening visit with cadets in the gymnasium at the Art Smith Aviation Academy.

Col Moar explained to cadets, about 20 of them at the gymnasium, that the main purpose of 4 Wing is the defence of North America.

“As wing commander I’m the boss here. But everyone has a boss,” he said, pointing to Maj.-Gen. Pelletier.

Pelletier explained how from command offices in Winnipeg he oversees the operation for 12 Royal Canadian Air Force wings. He told cadets how he got his start in the armed forces as a cadet and followed his passion for aviation.

It’s a passion he still enjoys and told cadets about his thrill at taking the controls of the Griffon helicopter the evening before for part of the flight from Edmonton to Cold Lake.

“I had a blast,” he said.

He did more than talk to the cadets. The group of CAF leaders joined in with the evening of cadet activities, trying their hand at firing air rifles at a range set up in the gymnasium.

Such an activity with air cadets isn’t a free-for-all. It’s carefully planned. Safety comes first, even with an air rifle, and so does discipline. It’s all well organized and executed by Capt Bonnie-Jo Clark, Cadet Zone Training Officer. In single file, waiting their turn to be given a paper target to use, the shooters in this exercise, including Col Moar and Maj.-Gen. Pelletier complied with Clark’s orders. As a range safety officer (so to speak) she would direct them when to assume the prone position on mats on the gym floor and when to begin shooting at the targets.

Later Maj.-Gen. Pelletier, chatting with a cadets after the target shooting had finished and his target showed a good cluster of shots, answered their questions. He gave them tips on some of the differences in aiming an air rifle in a gymnasium compared with how to fire 20 millimetre cannons on a CF-18 Hornet, a subject he knows well.

“This all goes back to basics in the CAF,” explained Pelletier. “They (the cadets) will be the leaders of tomorrow.”

Clark said the cadets enjoyed the visit by CAF leaders. Maj.-Gen. Pelletier and 1 Canadian Air Division Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Jean-Claude Parent “were very personable.”

“They discussed the influence the cadet program had on themselves,” said Clark. “They promoted the excellence of the cadet program for leadership, citizenship and physical fitness.”

“It was very motivating for the cadets to meet these leaders and learn they started as cadets.”

Maj.-Gen. Pelletier presented Cadet WO2 Seth Vogel-Papineau, parade commander, with a Challenge Coin which signifies excellence in service.

Maj.-Gen. Pelletier said cadets and their programs are a priority for CAF leadership.

He said aviation was his passion from a young age and joining the air cadets led to a bright future.

“Through air cadets I built self-confidence and a passion for aviation. It was an awesome dream that started when I was 12 years old. Looking back on my time with the cadets, it was all positive.”

He said the air cadets help encourage positive values in members, build their self-confidence to succeed and form important life-long friendships.

“It’s great to be able to connect with you,” he told cadets. “I’m not here to recruit you, but to tell you to set the bar high for whatever you want to achieve. Keep pushing to achieve your goals. Make sure you challenge yourself to achieve everything you want.”

He said there is a multitude of opportunities in aviation beyond being a pilot.

Division CWO Parent, who accompanied on the visit to Cold Lake, had been a technician and Maj.-Gen. Pelletier said “we both started as air cadets.” CWO Parent said he has two sons who became air cadets and both have successful careers in the CAF.

“Make sure you challenge yourself and life can be everything you want,” CWO Parent said.

Maj. Gen Alain Pelletier chats with cadet Seth Vogel-Papineau at Art Smith Aviation Academy. Photo: Cliff Kenyon