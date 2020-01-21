Cold Lake 4 Wing hosts hockey tournament

Officials drop the puck to launch the CAF West Regional Men’s Hockey Championship Jan. 20 in Cold Lake. Competing are Cold Lake, Edmonton, Esquimalt, Winnipeg, Moose Jaw and Shilo. The final is Friday morning. Photo: Avr Avery Philpott

Cliff Kenyon

It’s a week of hockey at Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre as teams take to the ice for the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) West Regional Men’s Hockey Championship.

The ceremonial puck drop was at 8 a.m. Monday as base leadership welcomed about 100 visitors to Cold Lake for the tournament. The final game is scheduled for Friday morning.

The team to watch for will be Esquimalt, last year’s champion, after beating Edmonton 5-4 in last year’s final.

Teams participating are hosts Cold Lake plus visitors Equimalt, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Moose Jaw and Shilo. Last year’s tournament was held in Wainwright. The Wainright team dropped out of this year’s tournament last week.

Teams are vying to represent Canada West, the largest region in the CAF Sports, at the CAF National Men’s Hockey Championship to be held at CAF Borden in March.

Chief Official for the tournament is 4 Wing’s Cpl John Rickert.

Wing leadership will be at the closing ceremonies Friday to present winning medals.