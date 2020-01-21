Help wanted! CAF needs recruiters

National Defence

Are you a passionate Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) member looking for a rewarding challenge? Here’s your chance to make a real difference this year and help others through this exciting opportunity!

The Canadian Forces Recruiting Group (CFRG) is looking for dedicated and enthusiastic CAF members who reflect the changing face of Canada’s diverse workforce to serve in recruiting centres across the country.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

• Passionate CAF members who enjoy engaging with Canadians

• CAF members who identify with employment equity (EE) groups (i.e., women, visible minorities and Indigenous people) we’re trying to recruit to meet established CAF EE goals

• Strong communication skills, verbal and written

• Proficient active listening skills

• Comfortable at public speaking

• Familiar with social media applications and the latest technology

• Driven, loves working independently and as part of a team

Numerous rewarding positions at recruiting centres across Canada: are needed in Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, London and Borden.

• Recruiter

• Diversity & Specialist Recruiter

• Military Career Counsellor

• Recruiting File Administrator

• Command and Control positions

Perks of the job:

Make a difference by helping enhance diversity and growth in the CAF

• Interact with people and local communities

• Career advancement opportunities

• Points awarded for a recruiting tour equivalent to an operational deployment

• Numerous postings across Canada