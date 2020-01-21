From the Editor’s Desk

Cliff Kenyon

In my family there seems to be an ongoing disagreement on how to measure and describe the amount of snowfall.

Sure. There are scientific ways to do this. The kind people at the 4 Wing Cold Lake’s Meteorological Office showed me how they do it. Much more scientific and more accurate than what I do. They have a cylindrical thing-a-ma-bob they use to collect the snow. As the snow falls it’s protected from wind so what falls into the thing-a-ma-bob is what you get and the measurement is incredibly precise. They measure it in centimetres and that data is sent to national weather office folks. They appreciate that because they are far away and really can’t measure it themselves.

I applaud their efforts for accuracy. But to me it means little. It seems they measure in centimetres but I can never remember how many centimetres there are in a foot, my preferred system of measurement. They could be measuring in centipedes for all it means to me.

I would propose the weather people adopt some of the terms my family uses to tell others how much snow has fallen.

There’s a smidgen (often shortened to the easier and friendly smidge), a dusting and a skiff.

A smidge is a very tiny amount, too little to be measured by centimetres or centipedes. It’s something so small it can’t really be measured with any accuracy.

When you first look outside in the gloomy morning and see little bits of snow blowing in circles but not even forming the base of a snowman, that’s a smidge. You can blow it away with a broom not even touching your front steps. It’s like those bits of dust that may gather in your house and blow away as you walk by. If the weather people were to forecast a smidgen of snow overnight I would know just what they are talking about. I would know it’s hardly worth mentioning and would sleep soundly.

But when there is more snow, perhaps it’s drawing shapes on your front lawn in the morning light, then that might be a dusting. It’s like white icing powder on a chocolate cake. Notice carefully. A dusting is still transparent. On your way to work, you will notice you can still see the lane markings clearly, even on an overcast day. That’s a dusting. Still hardly worthy of any precautions on your part.

The next level, of course, if you are following the progression, is a skiff. It’s the start of what could be a horrible day, unless you are a skier. It’s more than a smidge and a dusting combined and leaves them both, well, in the dust. You really can’t see where the lane markings are on your way to work. You’ll have to guess because they are no longer peaking through the snow.

Same with your car. You will have to remove a skiff of snow before heading down the road to see if you can see the lane markings.

And unless you are a skier or love the idea of swooshing down a hill in some other fashion, which I do not, further progression of the measurements isn’t really something you like to think of.

You can remember A.A. Milne who wrote about Winnie the Pooh for some comfort as you watch the snow accumulate. “The more it snows, tiddely-pom, the more it goes, tiddely-pom, the more it goes, tiddely-pom, on snowing.”

At times, there seems to be no end to the amount of snow that can fall. For us non-skiers, it isn’t something we like to talk about. It’s akin to discussing Armageddon or STDs at the dinner table. Generally, it can involve expletives most families don’t use in the dining room. And those words are never used by the meteorological people.

But perhaps they should. Beyond the smidgen and the dusting and the skiff what I care about most is when they forecast a “@#$%& of a lot of snow.” I would understand that better if they used that term in the forecast. Cause that seems to be the way everyone else describes it.

editor@couriernews.ca