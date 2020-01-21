Is it alright to complain to my manager? (Part 3 of 3)

Ken Ashdown, CCMS West/North (Esquimalt/Comox/BC AOR)

(This is the 3rd in a 3-part series on whether it’s appropriate to complain to your supervisor/manager, and if so, how to do it effectively.) So far our series has focused on raising complaints about (or to) a co-worker, or about a workplace situation. But what if it’s your supervisor/manager who’s doing something that bothers you? What if the issue that you need to resolve concerns their behaviour or decision? The same rules covered previously still apply. Generally if you use an assertive approach (as opposed to a passive, passive-aggressive, or aggressive communication style), you’ll be able to initiate the conversation without the common risks described above. Here are a final few tips to help the conversation go well:

Avoid doing it via text or email. It may be true that putting complaints on paper can help you organize your thoughts, and put some emotional distance between you… sometimes. (See “Avoid having the discussion when you’re angry” in the previous article.) It can also lead to misinterpretation, as the written word lacks the nuance of nonverbal and paraverbal communication, meaning things like tone of voice, volume, body language, etc. Even the most eloquent of wordsmiths can accidentally inflame a situation when the instant feedback of face-to-face isn’t available, and it’s harder to follow up with clarifying questions. In person communication is always preferred, even if it can be anxiety-provoking for either of you.

Note there may be occasions when a written complaint regarding discrimination, harassment or grievance is warranted. The distinction can be difficult to make, and your local CCMS office can help you determine if one of those formal approaches¹ is the right one for your situation.

“Manage upward” – show empathy. Choose an opportune moment (perhaps by asking when it might be convenient to have a private conversation). Save them time and energy, both of which may be in short supply. Be prepared to offer potential solutions, without being positional or clinging too fast to any one remedy. (Often the most satisfying and durable resolutions are those that the parties work out together, which is a core principle behind interest-based alternative dispute resolution [ADR] approaches.) Offering potential solutions, showing that you’ve thought through the potential benefits as well as drawbacks, will show you’re not just trying to pass the monkey.

Remember that managers are people too. They have feelings, even if their professionalism means they rarely display those feelings in public. Remember the golden rule, and deal with them accordingly – even if you feel you’ve been unfairly treated yourself.

Be prepared to lead the dance. Managers and supervisors sometimes rise to their roles due to seniority, experience, specific technical skills or expertise, and not necessarily because of their interpersonal problem-solving. If you are the only one with any training in conflict resolution, then you might need to take the lead in the conversation. Avoid assuming they have received (or remembered) any training in managing complaints or conflicts, or are familiar with all four approaches. There’s a lot on a supervisor/manager’s plate, so it helps if you can be a resource as well as a partner in resolving issues. And if you don’t have any such training yourself, help is readily available via your local CCMS office.

The Integrated Conflict and Complaint Management (ICCM) program integrates the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF)’s previously separate existing harassment, grievance, human rights and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) conflict resolution systems. Full Operational Capability (FOC) was reached on July 20, 2018 with 16 Conflict and Complaint Management Services (CCMS) centres located across Canada which are now available to provide local guidance and support. Our expert personnel provide the Defence Team with knowledge and skills to prevent or address workplace conflicts early, locally, informally, and at the lowest appropriate level. For further information visit http://intranet.mil.ca/forces-conflict-management.page where you can find links to your local CCMS office; you can contact us nationally via our General Inquiries Positional Mailbox at ICCMInquiries.DemandesrequeteGICPDGGP@forces.gc.ca or call Toll Free: 1-833-328-3351.

CCMS Centre Cold Lake can be reached at ++CCMS Cold Lake@VCDS DGICCM@Cold Lake (CCMSColdLake@forces.gc.ca).

Ken Ashdown is a Conflict Management Practitioner with the Conflict and Complaint Management Services (CCMS) Centre in Esquimalt. He is the co-author of several books on conflict resolution and group dynamics, and ran a successful private practice prior to joining the CCMS team.

¹ Of four broad approaches – avoidance, interest-based, rights-based, and power-based (i.e., chain of command) – the latter two are considered formal approaches. Learn more about these approaches at your local CCMS office.