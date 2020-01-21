Leisure pool remains closed

National Defence

Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre aquatic leisure pool will remain closed for additional planning and research in regards to maintenance repairs.

An on-site survey was conducted by consultants in December 2019

to explore options with the goal of determining a viable and long term solution.

Update notices are intended to be disseminated to provide progress being made with a final update notice confirming when maintenance and improvement work will be completed, to re-open the aquatic leisure pool.

For now, phase one of planning and research is near complete. The extended closure is due to the replacement of the leisure pool liner and additional mechanical system repairs and upgrades.

We apologize if this prolonged closure causes any further inconvenience. We appreciate everyone’s patience and support as we work towards fixing the issue, making positive improvements to the leisure pool and re-open the facility as safely and quickly as possible for our valued patrons.

For the most up-to-date aquatic information, patrons can visit the Canadian Armed Force (CAF) connection website at: www.cafconnection.ca (select the Cold Lake CAF community, Facilities, Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre, Aquatic Centre), follow the 4 Wing Connection Facebook page or call the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre information line at: 780-840-8000 extension 7806.