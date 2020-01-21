Pool wins Red Cross nod

Serena Knight (right), PSP Community Recreation Manager, shows off Canadian Red Cross award with Aquatics Supervisor Lesley Devost and Community Recreation Coordinator Katrina Epp. Photo: Cliff Kenyon

Cliff Kenyon

Swimming programs at Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre at 4 Wing Cold Lake are making a splash.

Personnel Support Program (PSP) leaders who operate the pool and offer the swimming programs have won an award as Top Training Partner presented by the Canadian Red Cross. It’s because PSP has more people involved in their swimming classes and programs than at any other pools at bases in the province.

The pool, with an extensive variety of programs, is available to military personnel as well as Cold Lake residents.

“We make it a priority to offer swimming lessons,” said Serena Knight, PSP Community Recreation Manager. “And our instructors are well trained.”

Swimming classes are offered from ages six months to adult with about 65 group lessons each week.

“It’s a very diversified program,” said PSP Aquatic Supervisor Lesley Devost. “We have an incredibly busy pool. But we couldn’t do it without the PSP aquatic team and support from the City of Cold Lake.”

She said development of swimming skills by participants is a priority and Devost credits instructors for popularity of programs.

She said the goal among instructors is to be kind, caring, engaging and instructive.