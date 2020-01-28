4 Wing security tightened

Military Police members check drivers entering main gate at 4 Wing Cold Lake as part of Security Awareness Week. Photo: Cliff Kenyon

11 Military Police (MP) Flight Cold Lake have tightened security last week.

As part of the enhanced security measures, 4 Wing Cold Lake’s “back gate” access will be limited until further notice. Situated at Kingsway Road, the back gate will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

The Canadian Armed Forces continually adapts force protection posture to meet the demands of an evolving security environment, MP Flight said in a statement.

Also starting Friday, January 24, guard stations at the front and back entrances will be manned, at random times, to conduct identification checks for all who enter the Department of National Defence establishment.

Military Police will also be conducting random vehicle searches, which may include vehicles of the general public.

The changes coincide with Security Awareness Week (SAW) from Feb. 3 to 7. The week is meant to remind everyone that security is of highest priority to the Canadian Armed Forces.

“It’s a shared responsibility, not just the responsibility of a small group of people,” 11 MP Flt said in an advisory.

“This year the phrase during the SAW is Security Never Takes a Break – VIGILANCE. It is to remind all employees and members to integrate security into their daily activities. Even the greatest military power can be rendered ineffective if the enemy has the right information.”

During Security Awareness Week, the Military Police will be conducting various tasks throughout the Wing, such as increased ID checks and searches, offering a daily security tip on the splash page, as other means of testing everyone’s security awareness. Military Police will be conducting more security checks throughout all the buildings on the Wing, during the day and at night.

“We will also employ other means to test everyone’s security awareness through the base.”

Don’t be surprised if you fail to be security minded, or if you find a notice that you breached security policy.

“Never be afraid to interact with people who look out of place or to call the Military Police to report anything suspicious. Military Police Flight want to remind everyone about security and take the time to properly lock computers and documents.”