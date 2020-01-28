Cold Lake Scuba Club inaugurated its new compressor

Ken Squire, vice-president of the scuba club, explains operation of the new compressor to fill scuba tanks. Photo: MCpl Jonathan Houck, 10 Field Technical Training Squadron

Maj JB Michon, Cold Lake Scuba Club President

On the evening of January 15, members of the Cold Lake Scuba Club participated in a small ceremony for the unveiling of their new scuba compressor.

The Cold Lake Scuba Club divers witness the first refill of a scuba tank with a brand new, state of the art Jordair cascade compressor. It is rated to refill breathing air tanks up to 3500 psi and is capable of easily supporting all local diving. The previous compressor was retired from service over two years ago which meant that local divers had to travel to Edmonton in order to refill their air tank and continue to dive in the beautiful Lakeland region.

Thanks to the dedication of a few volunteers, most notably Mr. Ken Squire, the generous support of 4 Wing Real Property Operations and the workmanship of their local partner, Lakeland Fire and Safety, the Cold Lake Scuba Club is now able to invest over $12,000 in the recreational community.

The club is actively working with Personnel Support Programs to finalize the administration required to resume their normal activities. The club welcomes scuba enthusiasts, both military and civilians. For those interested they can go to: www.coldlakescuba.com, www.facebook.com/CYODscuba/ or send an email at: info@coldlakescuba.com.