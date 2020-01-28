Edmonton wins Regional Men’s Hockey Championship

Cliff Kenyon

Wow, what a hockey tournament.

At the end, for the final game, Navy met the Army on an Air base.

Josey Yearley, 4 Wing Fitness and Sports Manager, referred to the games of the 2020 Canada West Men’s Hockey Championship as fast-paced and nailbiters. It ended Friday with Edmonton on top after a hard fought week.

Jerry Ingham, 4 Wing Military Sports Co-ordinator, described the final as an incredible comeback from 4-1 in the 2nd period, and a heartbreaker for Esquimalt. Edmonton came out on top 5-4 in regulation play.

Oh what a game!

“We are being treated to some very good, very tight hockey games,” said Yearley.

The previous day, Cold Lake put up an incredible fight, said Yearley: “making Esquimalt work very, very hard for this ‘skin of your teeth’ win.”

Cold Lake was defeated 6-5. The shots on goal were not lopsided, with Esquimalt taking 33 shots on goal to Cold Lake’s 29.

“In a nutshell, a very tight well-played game,” said Yearley.

Tournament winner Edmonton plays in Gagetown to determine a national winner.

CFB Edmonton wins gold at the finals of the Canada West Regionals Men’s Hockey Tournament at JJ Parr Arena at 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alaberta on January 24th, 2020.

# 11 Corporal Tyler Ashmore breaks away from defending team #13 Sub Lieutenant Chad Strickland during the final game of the Canada West Regionals Men’s Hockey Tournament at JJ Parr Arena at 4 Wing Cold, Alberta on January 24th 2020 Photo by: Aviator Avery Philpott

Players of CFB Edmonton celebrate their victory against CFB Esquimalt at the finals of the Canada West Regionals Men’s Hockey Tournament at JJ Parr Arena at 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alaberta on January 24th, 2020.

410 Squadron Commander Lieutenant Colonel James Kettles presents #22 Captain Leon Timicic with a gold medal at the finals of the Canada West Regionals Men’s Hockey Tournament at JJ Parr Arena at 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alaberta on January 24th, 2020.