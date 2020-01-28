January 28, 2020

Edmonton wins Regional Men’s Hockey Championship

Cliff Kenyon

Wow, what a hockey tournament.

At the end, for the final game, Navy met the Army on an Air base.

Josey Yearley, 4 Wing Fitness and Sports Manager, referred to the games of the 2020 Canada West Men’s Hockey Championship as fast-paced and nailbiters. It ended Friday with Edmonton on top after a hard fought week.
Jerry Ingham, 4 Wing Military Sports Co-ordinator, described the final as an incredible comeback from 4-1 in the 2nd period, and a heartbreaker for Esquimalt. Edmonton came out on top 5-4 in regulation play.

Oh what a game!

“We are being treated to some very good, very tight hockey games,” said Yearley.

The previous day, Cold Lake put up an incredible fight, said Yearley: “making Esquimalt work very, very hard for this ‘skin of your teeth’ win.”

Cold Lake was defeated 6-5. The shots on goal were not lopsided, with Esquimalt taking 33 shots on goal to Cold Lake’s 29.

“In a nutshell, a very tight well-played game,” said Yearley.

Tournament winner Edmonton plays in Gagetown to determine a national winner.

Canada Regional West Men's Hockey Tournament Finals
CFB Edmonton wins gold at the finals of the Canada West Regionals Men’s Hockey Tournament at JJ Parr Arena at 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alaberta on January 24th, 2020.
Canada Regional West Men's Hockey Tournament Finals
# 11 Corporal Tyler Ashmore breaks away from defending team #13 Sub Lieutenant Chad Strickland during the final game of the Canada West Regionals Men’s Hockey Tournament at JJ Parr Arena at 4 Wing Cold, Alberta on January 24th 2020 Photo by: Aviator Avery Philpott
Canada Regional West Men's Hockey Tournament Finals
Players of CFB Edmonton celebrate their victory against CFB Esquimalt at the finals of the Canada West Regionals Men’s Hockey Tournament at JJ Parr Arena at 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alaberta on January 24th, 2020.
Canada Regional West Men's Hockey Tournament Finals
410 Squadron Commander Lieutenant Colonel James Kettles presents #22 Captain Leon Timicic with a gold medal at the finals of the Canada West Regionals Men’s Hockey Tournament at JJ Parr Arena at 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alaberta on January 24th, 2020.
