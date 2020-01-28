Edmonton wins Regional Men’s Hockey Championship

Cliff Kenyon
Wow, what a hockey tournament.
At the end, for the final game, Navy met the Army on an Air base.
Josey Yearley, 4 Wing Fitness and Sports Manager, referred to the games of the 2020 Canada West Men’s Hockey Championship as fast-paced and nailbiters. It ended Friday with Edmonton on top after a hard fought week.
Jerry Ingham, 4 Wing Military Sports Co-ordinator, described the final as an incredible comeback from 4-1 in the 2nd period, and a heartbreaker for Esquimalt. Edmonton came out on top 5-4 in regulation play.
Oh what a game!
“We are being treated to some very good, very tight hockey games,” said Yearley.
The previous day, Cold Lake put up an incredible fight, said Yearley: “making Esquimalt work very, very hard for this ‘skin of your teeth’ win.”
Cold Lake was defeated 6-5. The shots on goal were not lopsided, with Esquimalt taking 33 shots on goal to Cold Lake’s 29.
“In a nutshell, a very tight well-played game,” said Yearley.
Tournament winner Edmonton plays in Gagetown to determine a national winner.