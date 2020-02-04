Are you seeking the truth?

Chaplain’s Corner

Padre Andrew Whitman

What is truth?

I love stories. In many ways, there is more truth in a good story than there is on the news. Stories inspire us, and in a sort of sneaky, underhanded way, form a lot of what we consider to be “reality,” justice, love, hope, right and wrong.

Take Shogun, the epic novel of feudal Japan written by James Clavell. It is the story of an English pilot aboard a Dutch sailing vessel – the first to explore the Pacific and make landfall in Japan. He and the crew are captured at first and threatened with death, until a powerful samurai takes an interest in the pilot and “adopts” him into his court, giving him the name Anjin-San. Anjin learns the Japanese ways, and through a series of adventures, he is made a samurai himself.

Clavell inspires us with the samurai way of life, with its ideals of honour and sacrifice. A samurai would rather die than to suffer shame. This inspired feats of incredible bravery, and loyalty: a samurai would fight an unwinnable battle in service to their lord. A samurai would even commit seppuku to avoid disgrace, or even when ordered to by their master. Anjin himself is praised for (very nearly) sticking a knife into his own guts rather than allow a cruel lord to kill innocent peasants. This deed wins him the respect of his hosts and helps win him the title of samurai.

I was struck by one of the early scenes in the novel, in which Anjin witnesses a certain samurai walking down the street in the village, suddenly turn to a random peasant and kill him, for no apparent reason. He then cuts the peasant up into bits and leaves him to be collected by the feudal Japanese version of sanitation workers. This, along with the intense bravery and the ritual suicide, is explained by the underlying spiritual beliefs of the samurai:

they believed that, when a person dies, they are reincarnated in 40 days, and their status in the next life depends on the honour and shame they earned in this life. So, a peasant who dies with great honour may return as a samurai, whereas a samurai who dies in disgrace may return as a slave. That was their perceived reality.

This has led me to the conclusion that truth matters. It is important that beliefs match reality. If, for example, the samurai belief is true to reality, then indeed, that samurai is not doing any harm by hacking a peasant to pieces… he may even be doing him a favour. If, on the other hand, the reality is that this is the only life we have and the purpose of life is to enjoy it, then I cannot imagine a more heinous crime. If, on the other hand, my own beliefs are reality, then there is life after death, but the samurai has committed a crime against both a human being, and the Creator who created humans in His image. Reality matters, regardless of what we might believe about it.

Any author is able to create a fictional world that makes their reality true. An author can create a world where magic is at your fingertips or where the Force is with you; a world where evil people get what’s coming to them, one where if you just believe in yourself and dig a bit deeper, you can do anything your heart desires; a world where personal freedom has no consequences, or where people always do what’s right as long as they have the basic necessities of life. An author can create a world where murdered peasants come back to life in a month and a half. Only the Author of the real world that we live in is able to determine the reality of that world. Knowing that Author is the only way to know how to live in this reality.

andrew.whitman@forces.gc.ca