Medley CFB Society eager to help

Dave Zimmerman, Program Manager from Cold Lake Victim Services, is presented with a $5,000 cheque from Rae Assailly, board member with Medley CFB Society, along with Cpl Susan Harper of Cold Lake RCMP. Photo: Submitted

Cliff Kenyon

The Medley CFB Society has one goal.

“We want to be able to make a difference in the community,” says MWO Patricia Schwindt, who has been on the board of the Medley Society since 2003.

Their purpose seems simple, to give away money. You would think that would be easy, but it’s not.

“Over the years, we have given away a couple of million dollars,” she said.

Their mission is to continually improve the quality of life for the Cold Lake Military Community by supporting self-sustaining initiatives using strategic long-term financial management.

“The Society oversees approximately a $1.5 million portfolio which in turn provides the financial means to support local initiatives. We do this in several ways; financial support and management of North Bay Cabins, CWO Peter Stauffer Memorial Scholarships and by supporting projects and programs in our local community. The Society accepts funding applications generally twice a year and provides one-time only funding. Applicants are expected to have explored all other options for financial assistance prior to applying to the Society.”

The most recent 2019 grant recipients include:

1. Kids Time Out – $15,000 to provide upgrades to furniture and toys for their preschool facility.

2. Cold Lake Museums – $60,000 towards the construction of a lookout tower (this funding is contingent on the museum raising the additional $40,000 to complete the project).

3. 4 Wing MFRCS – $9,000 for a deployment reunion dinner for military families.

4. Cold Lake Public Library – $1,000 Baby Rhyme Time initiatives.

5. Dr. Margaret Savage Crisis Centre – $10,000 to expand their community kitchen program.

6. Victim Services – $5,000 towards training and supporting their volunteers.

7. PSP, upgrade to dog park – $29,000 towards new fencing and solar lighting.

In the past, the Society has contributed in excess of $5 million in grant money to projects throughout the Cold Lake community including, the Cold Lake Museums, 4 Wing MFRCS Day Care, 4 Wing Cold Lake Splash Park, L’École Voyageur, Imperial Park, Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre, the Millennium Trail, and Beaver Valley Scout Camp.

The Medley Society was founded in the 1980s to administer provincial funding that was provided to each municipality in the province. Medley was an independent municipality before it became part of the city of Cold Lake.

“A not-for-profit society was started to use the money for the benefit of the military community.”

The society manages the income earned from investing the $1 million from the province without using the capital. A board of 12, including community and military members, makes decisions each year on which project requests to approve to benefit the community.

“We have a diverse group of people.”

Shwindt says the society specializes in helping small community projects on a one-time basis.

The society does not support building projects or other initiatives that would involve an on-going financial commitment such as building maintenance.

“We want to help the little guy. We want to give them a leg up.”

“We are focused on military families.”

And groups seeking funding must show that their project is viable and backed up by a business plan.