Positive mental health focus of national campaign

Lisa Fisher (right) PSP Health Promotions Specialist, was ready at Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre with Administrative Assistant Taylor Sinclair to raise awareness of mental health issues. Photo: Cliff Kenyon

Cliff Kenyon

Bell Let’s Talk Day was all about bubbles.

Not the soapy kind you blow up and watch gaily float away. They were sheets of paper with a bubble graphic, the kind you see in cartoons, with space for you to write a personal message regarding mental health.

“Perhaps write a message for people who need help,” Lisa Fisher, PSP Health Promotion Specialist, spending her morning focusing on Bell Let’s Talk Day, tells a CAF (Canadian Armed Forces) member with pen in hand.

She was at Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre with a display her department set up on Jan 29 to remind CAF members of the importance of mental health awareness and the significance of Bell Let’s Talk Day, a national campaign.

The Health Promotion Department has been focusing on mental health awareness throughout January and invited members to participate.

Members were invited to visit the kiosk outside the main gym to answer the question “What does Mental Health Mean to you?”

And members were told they can help make a positive change by messaging Bell. The company was donating five cents for each message sent.

Awareness attacks stigmas attached to mental health. What you say and how you say it is important. Positive mental health advocates advise you to use the right tools and the right words when speaking to someone experiencing mental illness. Simple acts of kindness go a long way. Try a smile, a listening ear or an invitation for coffee.

The campaign Bell Let’s Talk, is that simple. Be a good listener and ask how you can help. Then be open about having a conversation about mental illness because two out of three people suffer in silence fearing judgement and rejection.

Messages suggested by members at Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre were displayed in the hallway.

“Don’t give up. You are stronger than you think.”

“Here if you need me.”

“You are worthy.”

“A moment of patience in a moment of anger can give you a thousand moments of regret.”

“We have hands for two reasons. To cover our eye and ears or to reach out to others. Only one makes having them worthwhile.”

Fisher said if you would like mental health resources and information, reach out to the Health Promotion Department. PSP staff, with supervisor approval, are welcome to attend related Health Promotion Programming including Mental Fitness and Suicide Awareness, Stressed? Take Charge!, Managing Angry Moments, and Interpersonal Communication.