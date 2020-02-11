Ante up to Texas Hold’em

The Courier

If you’re a wannabe high roller or a novice you’re invited to the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS) Texas Hold’em Tournament on Saturday, February 22.

You don’t have to worry about betting the farm or losing it because there’s no money involved. Admission is free and you are playing for a chance to win over $2,700 in prizes.

The prize all participants will enjoy is mingling and meeting at a fun social event.

There are many single Canadian Armed Forces members on base and newcomers and the event is meant to help them meet and mingle for a fun evening out, said MFRCS Executive Director Floyd Perras. It’s open to all Defence Team members, spouses and dependents 18 and over. There will be snacks provided and a cash bar.

Perras said he’s looking forward to the fun, meeting new members and he gets to wear a new hat as Pit Boss for the evening. There are rules for Texas Hold’em and it’s his job to ensure they are followed. And don’t forget there is etiquette. For example, pay attention and play swiftly. Don’t disturb others and be a gracious winner or loser.

If you’ve never played the card game, that’s taken care of too with an instructional session beginning at 5 p.m. before any of the games begin at 6 p.m. Players are eliminated through the evening of play leading up to presenting grand prizes such as a 60 inch TV and other prizes.

Plus, there will be 4 Wing leaders invited to play.

“We hope to have some high-ranking officers with targets on their backs. If you eliminate one of them, you win a prize.”

If you are eliminated from play you can stay for the rest of the evening and cheer on your favourites.

“It’s all meant to be a fun time in the dead of winter.”