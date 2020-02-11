MFRCS treats members to deployment dinner

The Courier

Have you been deployed in the past year and now happily home in Cold Lake?

The Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS) wants to invite you to a free family supper to celebrate.

“It’s to give appreciation to members of those who were deployed and their families,” said Tracy Miller, MFRCS Welcome Centre Coordinator.

The supper is planned for Feb. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. If you were deployed for 30 days or more in the past year or away on a course, you and your family are invited.

“We want people to come together with their family as a big military family,” said Miller.

The dinner, to be held at MFRCS, will be catered and will also feature face painting, balloon arts and a family portrait area.

The annual event is usually filled and seats are still available but you must register by calling MFRCS.