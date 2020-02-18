4 Wing invites youths to base

Cliff Kenyon

Have you ever thought of a life in the Royal Canadian Air Force?

4 Wing Cold Lake is offering students 12 to 18, female and male in the Cold Lake community, a unique opportunity to get a taste of life on the base with one-day job shadowing opportunities on March 9, 2020.

It’s all part of International Women’s Day (IWD) celebrations promoting equality in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

The IWD event is organized by the Defence Women’s Advisory Organization (DWAO) and will focus on giving students the opportunity to spend a day with a 4 Wing member from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The schedule of events will kick off at Club 41 with an incredible keynote guest speaker at 9 a.m. followed by job shadowing one of the many skilled job positions at the Wing. Participants will have the opportunity to be matched with a mentor that represents a trade of their interest. Not only will students be exposed to military trades, civilian positions will also be offered. There will be opportunities for unit tours and, weather permitting, helicopter rides from 417 Combat Support (CS) Squadron.

For interested students between 12 and 18 years of age contact Corporal Jessica Girard at jessica.girard@forces.gc.ca.

For day mentors, 4 Wing’s military and civilian personnel are to contact Aviator Thomas Hillock at thomas.hillock@forces.gc.ca.

The DWAO is looking forward to welcoming the boys and girls from Cold Lake’s primary and secondary schools to help celebrate IWD. The event will be open to all 4 Wing Defence Team members.

Established in 1977 by the United Nations, March 8 marks International Women’s Day. Commemorated each year in Canada, it recognizes and celebrates the contributions and great achievements of women throughout the world.