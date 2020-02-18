A child watches an entertainer during Snow Fever festivities held at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre at 4 Wing. See more photos inside. Photo: Cliff Kenyon

Cliff Kenyon

Hundreds turned out Monday at Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre at 4 Wing to take in Snow Fever festivities.

The entire community was invited for Family Day events held inside on Monday. Outdoor activities, including plans for a scavenger hunt and sleigh ride on the base, were cancelled as the temperature dropped to about minus 18 with a wind chill touching minus 30.

Monday’s events at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre, mostly in the main gymnasium, were put on by PSP (Personnel Support Programs). Organizers heeded warnings of frost bite in deciding to cancel outdoor plans.

Inside at the gymnasium there was Robert Young, a magician from Calgary, who entertained children with his tricks. There were patient children lined up for glitter and face painting. They waited for balloons made by a balloon artists or to play on huge inflatable structures. They looked up in fascination at a man wearing stilts and another with his own crystal ball.

Monday’s events were part of the city-wide Snow Fever fun weekend. On Saturday, family events were held at Kinosoo Ridge Snow Resort. They included live entertainment at the Snow Stage, fireworks and a torchlight parade. Events Sunday were at the Cold Lake Energy Centre. Events including giant ice slides, sleigh rides and an indoor carnival with an animatronic dinosaur. There was a reptile petting zoo plus crafts.

See photos inside of weekend events.

Participants at Snow Fever at Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre make maple syrup ice treats. Photo: Cliff Kenyon

Magician Richard Young gets help from a spectator during his show at Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre gymnasium. Photo: Cliff Kenyon

Inflatable structures were a hit for youngsters at Snow Fever at Col J.J. Sports Centre. Photo: Cliff Kenyon

Young visitors at Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre looked way, way up for this entertainer on stilts. Photo: Cliff Kenyon

Visitors at Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre gymnasium enjoyed having their faces painted. Photo: Cliff Kenyon

Visitors to Snow Fever at Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre line up for balloons. Photo: Cliff Kenyon

Snow Fever at 4 Wing started with races on the rink at Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre. Photo: Janae Wandler