Competition heating up for 4 Wing athletes

Cliff Kenyon

It’s a busy winter for 4 Wing athletes preparing to head off to a variety of competitions.

Badminton and squash players will be at regional matches at 19 Wing Comox from February 24 to 28. There are six squash players and seven badminton players competing.

Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) volleyball regional competition is March 8 to 13 in Edmonton.

“It’s an important regional competition,” said Jerry Ingham, Personnel Support Program Military Sports Coordinator. “It’s very competitive.”

The regional meet leads up to the national CAF competition in May in Kingston, Ont. From 4 Wing there are 11 players ready on the men’s volleyball team and seven on the women’s team.

“They are well organized teams, so we hope they do well. They are always out practicing,” said Ingham.

Meanwhile, two 4 Wing Cold Lake swimmers will be taking part March 26 to March 30 in the CAF national competition in Surrey, B.C. Competitors are Captain Zach Zeiler, a 4 Wing dentist, and Corporal Christopher Holden of 4 Operations Support Squadron.

“They are a couple of high-calibre athletes going away to represent 4 Wing,” said Ingham.

Also in March, is the National Old Timer’s (OT’s) Hockey tournament, in Ontario. Accompanying the 4 Wing team is trainer Corporal Matthew Dwyer, of 1 AMS.

February was a busy month for hockey, said Josey Yearley, PSP Manager of Fitness and Sport.

CFB Wainwright hosted the OT’s Championship and CFB Esquimalt hosted the Women.

“Both of our teams did us proud,” said Ms. Yearley.

“Our women faced off against Edmonton, Winnipeg and Esquimalt in a four-team tournament and ended up losing to Edmonton in the semi-finals, who then went on to win the tournament.

“It always makes it a little less painful to be eliminated from play by the team that goes on to take gold,” Yearley said.

4 Wing OT’s faced off against Edmonton, Esquimalt, Wainwright, and Comox in a five-team tournament.

“The competition proved to be very tough and unfortunately we didn’t make the semi’s,” Yearley said.

“Even though our OT’s didn’t bring home medals it still proved to be a fantastic tournament, with lots of excitement.”

Wainwright defeated Esquimalt 3-2 in overtime.

“In the words of our Sports Coordinator, Jerry Ingham ‘The crowd goes wild. David and Goliath. What a story!’ I would have loved to be in the rink for that game.”