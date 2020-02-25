Deployment Dinner celebrates 4 Wing families

A banner at Military Family Resource Centre Society welcomes 4 Wing members who have been deployed in the past year. Photo: Cliff Kenyon

Cliff Kenyon

4 Wing Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members were celebrated and applauded by Wing Commander Colonel Dave Moar at the annual spring deployment dinner on February 20.

The dinner, for members deployed during 2019, was hosted by the Military Family Resource Centre Society. About 160 members and their families attended. There could have been many more, but some members who were deployed last year have already been deployed again.

“It has been one of our busiest and most successful years for deployments,” said Col Moar.

In total, he said that in addition to our deployments for NORAD and NATO, 4 Wing units were deployed for 30 weeks of exercises and training last year.

“We spent more than half the year with members deployed. Our people are feeling tired. Our families are feeling tired.”

About 135 4 Wing members were in Romania for almost five months for Operation Reassurance, air policing in Europe, with most returning home in early January.

Col Moar acknowledged that deployments are challenging for families of CAF members.

“It’s tough on the members and family members who are left behind. They are the rear party who keep the home fires burning.”

“Events like tonight are all about saying thank you. Thanks to the families and the members who shoulder the load. Thank you for what you have done and what you will do.”

Col Moar said, “4 Wing members, regardless of how tough the challenges are, meet them head on and get the job done.”

“I’m always amazed at the resilience of our people and their families. But we can never take that for granted.”

Col Moar applauded those who help families of those who are deployed. “What makes a community strong is what we do for each other.”

About 130 4 Wing members are currently deployed on Exercise Southern Push, a combined Force Generation high level tactical training exercise opportunity at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California. Most 4 Wing personnel are from 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron. 4 Wing fighter squadrons 401 and 410 will be part of the second phase of training and will take the lead from 409 Squadron when they return at the beginning of March. The exercise is scheduled to end March 27.