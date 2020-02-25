Don’t swing a sword – pick an apple

Chaplain’s Corner

Padre Oliver Edwards

“There is one whose rash words are like sword thrusts, but the tongue of the wise brings healing.”

Have you ever heard this poem: “Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me?”

Is it true? The Criminal Code of Canada doesn’t think so. There are many laws against certain types of speech. Verbal abuse is a thing. Slander is a thing. Libel is a thing. No, words can be weapons.

In Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, Benedick spoke of Beatrice, “She speaks poniards (daggers) and every word stabs!” Words can hurt.

Freedom of speech is a treasured gift, but in a civil society, freedom is meant to be used with thoughtfulness and consideration. With compassion and dare I say it? Civility. Finding ways to take thought before we speak often leads to better choices of words, and that in turn paves the paths of communication, and smooths ruffled feathers.

“A soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.”

None of us makes it through life without suffering from the pointy end of words. But we all have a choice as to whether we will add to the bloodshed or be the bandage that brings healing.

Mistakes will be made. Nobody is perfect, but there is a world of difference between justifying ourselves and making an effort to bring life and hope to others with our words.

“…what comes out of the mouth proceeds from the heart, and this defiles a person.”

Consider what comes from your vocal chords most often. Are they curses and frustration or are they expressions of wonder and gratitude? If you can see a pattern, there might be a clue for you that it’s your heart that needs healing. If you are hurting, it often comes out in your words, even by

accident. If you find yourself speaking negatively more than you would like, maybe that is a sign for you to take a step back and get some help, or do some soul care.

It’s never too late to let a little light in, and find a way to start reflecting that light out to the world around you again. You will find the more light you reflect the brighter the world around you will appear.

“A word fitly spoken is like apples of gold in a setting of silver.”

Don’t swing a sword, pick an apple.

oliver.edwards@forces.gc.ca