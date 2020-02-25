First woman qualifies in tough SAR role

Sgt Anna Komosa is a medical technician who joined the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) in 2008. She is the first woman in the CAF to be qualified as a Forward Aeromedical Evacuation Crew Leader (FAECL). Because the role is so physically demanding, it is usually performed by men. Photo: Submitted

National Defence

Over the past few years, the 444 Goose Bay, 417 Combat Support (CS) Squadron in Cold Lake and 439 Bagotville squadrons have started to replace search and rescue technicians (SAR Techs) with medical technicians. The primary role of these squadrons is to support fighter (CF-18) squadrons as well as assist the civilian population when crashes or other events occur that require the deployment of the CH-146 Griffon helicopter.

In order for a medical technician to fill the position of a SAR Tech, they must have the Forward Aeromedical Evacuation Crew Leader (FAECL) qualification. Across Canada, 444 Squadron has one FAECL-qualified personnel member, 417 (CS) Squadron has two, and 439 Squadron now has two as well. Intensive training is required before these members start their CH-146 Griffon CSS/SAR course. In addition to being qualified medical technicians, they must successfully complete the FAECL CC-130 Hercules course at Trenton, land survival training in Jarvis Lake, aeromedical training in Winnipeg, rotary wing underwater escape training (RUET) in Halifax, and forward evacuation on the CH-146 Griffon prior to arrival.