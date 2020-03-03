4 Wing 10 FTTS trains at California base

Aviator Michelline Emon, an Aircraft Structures Technician with 410 Tactical Fighter (Operational Training) Squadron, salutes after carrying out start procedures during Operation Southern Push at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, California on February, 25, 2020. Photo: Corporal Krystal Wilson

Avr Michelline Emon

The CF-188 Servicing and Elementary Tasks course (AGYS) serial 2001 from 10 Field Technical Training Squadron (FTTS) was deployed with 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron (Tac F Sqn) at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California last month.

While there, 10 FTTS was able to give the CF-188 servicing course which consisted in launching and recovering the CF-188, fueling, oil and hydraulic refilling and liquid oxygen replenishment, just to mention a few.

The servicing was carried out daily and was fast paced, challenging and rewarding. In addition to that, we were exposed to first line maintenance carried out by 409 Tac F Sqn, which showed us how smoothly our squadrons work together in order to maintain operations. Being on a highly busy Marine base, we were rewarded with double the opportunities to carry out our servicing functions.

We became accustomed to how the flight line works and had daily exposure to first line maintenance of the CF-188 Hornet. We are grateful for the chance to work alongside 409 Tac F Sqn and our allies.

Because of this opportunity we walked away with full confidence in our abilities to service the CF-188 and support our aircraft in deployed operations.