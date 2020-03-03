4 Wing celebrates International Women’s Day

Cliff Kenyon

Honorary Colonel of 4 Wing’s 417 Combat Support (CS) Squadron Kendra Kincade will be the guest speaker kicking off International Women’s Day celebrations at the base on March 9.

Celebrations begin at 9 a.m. with Kincade speaking at Club 41. Youth, boys and girls from 12 to 18 years of age, have been invited to take part. The purpose of the events is to celebrate the contribution by women and highlight opportunities in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

Youth have been asked to enrol in advance to be able to shadow a CAF member for the day and learn more about available occupations. They were invited to pick areas such as: pilot, air traffic controller, imagery technicians, cooks, air weapons systems technician, medical and dental technicians and transport technicians.

Weather permitting, helicopter rides will be offered to visitors.

“It should turn out to be a great day,” said 417 (CS) Squadron Commanding Officer Major Alexia Hannam, helping organize events for the day. “Honorary Colonel Kincade is a great speaker and has overcome a lot of challenges to be where she is today.”

Honorary Colonel Kincade, an air traffic controller, is founder and board chairman of Elevate Aviation, a venture dedicated to uniting and empowering women in aviation. She is passionate about providing opportunities for women of all ages to attain knowledge and training in all its related professions.

Maj Hannam said women in aviation still face some barriers “but it has been changing in leaps and bounds” in the last 10 years and events such as celebrating International Women’s Day at 4 Wing helps show youth opportunities available.

“I have been in the military 20 years and a lot has changed,” said Maj Hannam.

While International Women’s Day encourages women, both boys and girls are invited to take part in 4 Wing events, said Maj Hannam, because the priority is equality, which isn’t possible if you eliminate boys from participating.

Women have been serving in Canada’s military for more than a century and today play a pivotal role in defending Canada’s safety and security.

Canada is a world leader in terms of the proportion of women in its military, and the areas in which they can serve. Currently, 15.9 per cent of CAF members are women—the NATO average for women in the military is 11 per cent. Among our allies, the CAF is regarded as being at the forefront of opportunities for women to serve their nation’s armed forces.

Women are essential to achieving operational effectiveness and new strategies and initiatives are expected to increase women’s representation to 25.1 per cent by 2026. For non-combat arms occupations, women representation is already at 21 per cent.

Over the past five years, the CAF has made significant progress in the number and proportion of women recruited:

• Enrolment of women in the Reserve Force has increased by 103 per cent since 2015

• Enrolment of women in the Regular Force has increased by 63 per cent since 2015

• Women make up 25 per cent of new Royal Military College recruits

• 41 per cent of recruiting growth is new women members

• Women represented 17.4 per cent of the total recruitment in 2019

The CAF offers 106 full-time and part-time occupations. In 2001, Canada became one of the first militaries in the world to welcome women to enroll in any and all CAF occupations, including operational trades and serve in any environment. Women have chosen to serve in 98 per cent of the occupations and are currently enrolled in 104 occupations out of 106 in the CAF.

In all trades, CAF members, no matter the gender, are selected for training, promotions, postings, and all career opportunities in exactly the same way – based on rank, qualifications, and merit.

The representation of women inside our entire Defence Team should also be highlighted. As of March 31, 2019, the Department of National Defence (DND) had 9,704 women in their workforce, with 77 in executive positions. In total, women make up 40.3 per cent of DND’s workforce and 42.8 per cent of executive positions.