CANEX adding services

CANEX manager Sheri Klein excited about changes coming. Photo: Cliff Kenyon

Cliff Kenyon

CANEX at 4 Wing is on the move offering services which will make life more convenient.

A hair salon will be opening in space left vacant about eight months ago.

Cold Lake hair salon Crew Haus Barbers and Stylists will be adding a CANEX location in May following renovations in vacant space that used to be occupied by a barber shop.

“They are excited about opening here,” said 4 Wing CANEX manager Sheri Klein.

Also, Bank of Montreal (BMO) will be adding an automated banking machine that will be available 24-7 at CANEX.

“They are putting an ATM here to help members who use banking services that are set up for them,” said Klein.

Canadian Forces Morale & Welfare Services (CFMWS) recently secured a new 10-year agreement with BMO to be the provider of banking products for the defence community through the Canadian Defence Community Banking Program.

The program offers banking benefits and savings to CFOne members including employees and Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members.

The program offers: a free basic bank account (valued at $19 monthly), BMO employee pricing on mortgages (saving about one per cent) and one per cent off lines of credit. BMO also offers employee pricing on debt consolidation loans, post secondary education loans and identify theft protection.

BMO will also be offering enhanced services to members who are deployed, disabled or relocating.

As part of the program, CFMWS has secured a guaranteed financial benefit of $250,000 per year for the next three years.

Klein said 4 Wing CANEX is also adding a delivery service throughout the base for purchases including appliances.

CANEX is also involved in a campaign to get feedback from shoppers.

“We try to have the right products and the right assortment for people on the base,” she said. “We will try to get anything that people want.”

Members can go online to provide feedback and suggest products they would like in the store.

“We would like to hear from everyone on the base. It’s great for people to have a voice and if you fill out our survey you get a $10 coupon for savings on your next $50 purchase.”

CANEX is a part of CFMWS and a portion of their sales goes back to support local programs and subsidies offered through 4 Wing Base Fund.

Klein said some shoppers find opportunities limited in Cold Lake. For that reason, she said she is eager to search for any item a shopper is seeking.

“We have a lot of suppliers and we are happy to research any item for you to see if we can get it in for you. Come in and talk to us and we will try to find a solution for you.”

Also, CANEX will match prices offered in other stores.