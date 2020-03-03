Don’t ignore threat of cyber attacks

Cliff Kenyon

One of the biggest and scariest enemies we face, personally and as a military operation, is THEM.

Often, we don’t even know who THEY are.

We can’t see THEM. But THEY are there. THEY may be lurking in the shadows perhaps watching and waiting for you to slip up, to do something careless.

THEY are cyber criminals on the hunt for information that to them may be as valuable as gold. And THEY are EVERYWHERE.

THEY hunt for passwords to gain access to your private information or perhaps your bank account or credit cards. Or perhaps THEY want to steal information on a computer and hold it for ransom.

But you can minimize the personal danger and the threat, just like a major corporation or the Government of Canada (GoC).

“Your password may be the most important thing when it comes to protecting yourself,” says Chloé Plamondon, 4 Wing Information System Security Officer (ISSO), of 4 Operations Support Squadron Telecommunications Flight, who is charged with 4 Wing cyber security.

Don’t feel alone if you are concerned about the cyber threat. Major corporations such as Adobe, Ancestry, Bell Canada and beauty store Sephora have been subject to cyber attacks.

“It’s a serious threat,” said Maj Kristjan Hjalmarson, Officer Commanding Communications and Information Systems Flight. That’s why the unit regularly issues advisories to warn CAF members and base employees about safe cyber practices.

Ms. Plamondon said to protect yourself your password doesn’t have to be complex or trickly, but the longer the better.

Many people stick on one password that is easy for them to remember and their other passwords they use are a derivation of the first one.

“It’s very important to use different passwords for everything you use,” said Plamandon.

For her bank account, she uses a password which contains 64 letters. It has nothing to do with anything memorable such as a birthdate, her pets or favorite relative. The reason is simple, hackers using specific applications can break short passwords within minutes or seconds using search software. Longer passwords, such as her 64 letter creation, could take years to crack.

And don’t save passwords on your computer. Write your passwords in a book and lock it up.

Hackers usually fall into four categories ISSO is on watch for. There are the Script Kitties, unskilled computer hackers who know enough to cause trouble. There are the Black Hatters, the experts who are engaged in criminal acts, sometimes with malware bought and sold on the dark web. There are independent state sponsored hacker groups and at the top of a dangerous heap are Advanced Persistent Threats that receive help from an established nation state.

Another concern is piracy. A 2008 survey in the U.S. revealed that as much as 25 per cent of content on personal computers had been unauthorized downloads such as books or movies.

“Just don’t do it. There is a huge risk in this activity. About one in three pirated items contain malware,” she said.

Malware can hide on your personal computer and do such things as steal your credit card numbers, your other personal data or use your computer in the background for other criminal activities.

“It may only use about 10 per cent of your computer’s capacity so it’s not very noticeable. But if your computer is unexpectedly slowing down, it may be malware working unseen,” said Ms. Plamandon.

Chloé Plamondon, a graduate of computer systems technology, at Northern Alberta Institute of Technology, became interested in learning about cyber crime as she learned more about computer programming.

Fighting cyber crime is a global battle with no victory in view.

The data you lose on your home computer or your laptop due to a virus may be expensive or impossible to restore.

Ms. Plamondon suggests that for irreplaceable data on your personal computer make a copy on an external hard drive (which is not left connected to the computer) or a blue ray disc.

Anti-virus software, although helpful, is not foolproof and may not prevent attacks by the newest viruses.

“Technology moves quickly. People don’t move that quickly and they are quite unaware of the threat.”

She hopes if people follow safe practices at home they will continue those habits at work. And she is quick to remind 4 Wing employees and Canadian Armed Forces members to be aware of the cyber threat.

One rule is to never use a memory stick on a computer at home then bring it to work. That is a Department of National Defence policy “but people often don’t think twice about it.”

Memory sticks can also be infected with dangerous malware.

Ms. Plamondon admits it seems to be a never ending battle combatting cyber crime because there are hackers who constantly find new ways to invade and infect computer systems.

The goal of viruses and malware isn’t just to annoy you. Some hackers enjoy the battle for notoriety or profit.

“It’s all about making money. There are a lot of bad people out there and they are all after something. It’s a very big business.”

Awareness, she said, is the first and most important line of defence. You don’t have to be a computer expert or programmer to protect yourself. Just use common sense.

“Your brain may be the best line of defence. Think before you do anything.”