Chaplain’s Corner

Padre Andrew Whitman

I may be dating myself, but Ghostbusters was one of my favourite movies as a kid in the 80s. To me, it was an epic battle between good and evil, on par with Star Wars or (now) Lord of the Rings or Harry Potter.

Peter Venkman was my hero. I distinctly remember getting a Peter Venkman action figure for Christmas one year and being so excited. Then our pitbull, who never chewed anything but table scraps and T-bones, decided this one time to destroy my favourite toy ever. I am not ashamed to tell you that I wept that night. So, it wasn’t until I watched the movie again as an adult that I realized that Bill Murray is not exactly an action hero.

Nevertheless, I have always found the climax of the movie to be rather profound. You may recall that as our heroes are standing on the top of a tall building in Manhattan, facing off against Gozer, the Destructor, suddenly they hear the “hoomp, whoomp” of a skyscraper-sized monster come to destroy them. What is it??? It’s…Ray Stantz: “It’s the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.”

How did it come to this? Well, Gozer told them to “choose the form of the Destructor.” And our hero, Peter, figures it out: whatever the Ghostbusters think of (Gozer can read their minds) will become the destructor. Peter tells them to empty their minds, but it is too late.

Ray Stantz: “I tried to think of the most harmless thing. Something I loved from my childhood, something that could never, ever possibly destroy us: Mr. Stay-Puft.”

Peter Venkman: “Nice thinkin’, Ray.”

Ray Stantz: “We used to roast Stay Puft Marshmallows, on the fire at Camp Waconda.”

It strikes me that the things that destroy us – the “form of the Destructor” – are often the innocent things that we love and cherish. They are the things that we think could never, ever, possibly destroy us.

Take, for example, personal freedom. Freedom is a good thing that we all strive for and desire. But when that freedom swells to monstrous proportions, then it will need to stomp on our sense of responsibility, topple commitment, crush duty. It will ruin relationships.

Ultimately, I cannot have perfect freedom from obligation unless I take another person’s freedom. I cannot be free to go fishing unless my spouse/partner is bound to take care of the children, or unless they are all bound to come fishing with me.

My children’s freedom to play video games all day makes it impossible for me to have the kind of family activities and family meals I wish for. And if you are in a relationship, you cannot be free to love whomever you want without taking away from your partner’s freedom to be loved and secure in a committed relationship.

Freedom can become a Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. So can many other things. Whole societies have been destroyed and empires have crumbled by allowing innocent ideals to become abominable monstrosities.

Where does that leave us? All things in moderation? Perhaps. But if we find ourselves in a position where our marshmallow man has grown out of proportion and is taking over, we might need a hero – one even more epic than Peter Venkman if that were possible – to destroy the destructor and put things back in their proper place.

andrew.whitman@forces.gc.ca