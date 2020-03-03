Retired MWO Smith dies peacefully at age 72

Submitted

William Frank Smith, aged 72 years of Moose Jaw, SK passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Pioneers Lodge in Moose Jaw, SK.

Frank retired as a Master Warrant Officer in the Royal Canadian Air Force at Moose Jaw, SK. His postings were CFB Portage la Prairie, MB, CFB Cold Lake, AB and CFB Moose Jaw, SK.

Frank was a wood craftsman, building things like wooden banks, beds and stair railings, etc. He enjoyed many leisure hours of fishing. Frank loved to barbecue, even in the dead of winter. Mowing his yard was something he took pride in and after, would sit watching the whirligigs.

He was predeceased by his parents, Sam and Margaret Smith. Frank is survived by his wife of 48 years, Joanne; son, Richard (Angie) Smith; grandchildren: Nathan, Camryn, and Reid; and son, Aaron (Corie) Smith. Frank will be missed and lovingly remembered by his two sisters, Elaine (Butch) and Lee (Andy); as well as sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to the staff at Pioneers Lodge for the care provided to Frank. In keeping with Frank’s wishes, a Private Family Service was to be held.

Donations in Frank’s name may be made to The Moose Jaw Humane Society.