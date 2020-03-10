There are good reasons for fasting

Chaplain’s Corner

Padre Zibby Jonczyk

Many of us, at one point or another, have tried different types of diets.

Whether in order to get in shape, shave a few pounds or for other health reasons. And some of us might have deprived ourselves of certain types of food or abstained from them for a limited period of time as well.

There is also another type of “diet.” It’s called fast. Fasting can be done for different reasons, however, often it is a form of a spiritual practice.

Many religions use fasting as a spiritual discipline. Muslims abstain from food from sundown until sunset during the holy month of Ramadan, Jews practice their fasting during Yom Kippur and Tisha B’Av.

For many Christians, the period of 40 days from Ash Wednesday until Easter is a time of fasting. This period, that falls before Easter is called Lent and the 40 days are to remind us of the 40 days Jesus fasted in the desert (Matthew 4, 1-11).

During the time of Lent, many Christians give up on drinking alcohol, smoking tobacco or cannabis. Children are encouraged to give up chocolates or sweets all together. For many Christians, Fridays during Lent are days of abstinence from meat and many chose to eat fish, instead.

But why fasting?

First, fasting in a spiritual sense is not a diet plan. It is not even what you are giving up. It is about what you are choosing to make room for while you are fasting. Fasting can be for us a tool for deepening our spiritual hunger by being reminded of physical hunger.

Being human means we are not just a body but also mind and spirit. We tend to pay lots of attention to our bodies, perhaps even our minds but we tend to neglect to look after our spirits. The time of fasting might be an opportunity to focus more on our spirit and our soul.

Fasting helps us to be closer to God, to ourselves and to others. Fasting can also be giving up something that takes us away from what is important. For some, fasting might be abstaining from electronics, from computers and cell phones, from games and social media. Putting aside our gadgets will give us more time to be with those near and dear to us, will allow our spirits to awaken and our bodies to be more active.

As I mention earlier there are many types of fasting such as complete fasting: abstaining for a day or more from eating or drinking anything. Amongst some of the First Nations a three or four day fasting without food or water is practiced as “a means to spiritualize the human nature and in order to quicken the spiritual vision by abstinence from earthly food.”

(Hodge, Frederick Webb, The Handbook of American Indians North of Mexico). This is an extreme type of fasting and although recommended by some doctors and dieticians as a way to clean our systems of toxins, to strengthen our immune systems and even to regenerate our cells, it is not recommended for those with medical concerns, eating disorders, children, elderly or pregnant women.

There are also partial fasts allowing only water or liquids or fasts based on giving up coffee, drugs, alcohol, sugar, etc.

Spiritual fasting should never be used primarily as a weight loss method but a way to deepen our hunger for God and to grow in spiritual awareness. Are you fasting this Lent?

zbigniew.jonczyk@forces.gc.ca