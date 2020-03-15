Message from the Wing Commander: COVID-19

Photo: LS Erica Seymour, 4 Wing Imaging

Defence Team and families of 4 Wing Cold Lake,

Our CFB Cold Lake leadership teams have been working hard to develop and implement a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) contingency plan that prioritizes your continued health and welfare while ensuring that 4 Wing can continue our critical operations.

The priorities of our plan include:

· Reducing opportunities for the virus to spread amongst base personnel by using work-from-home arrangements, canceling group training and events, and using enhanced sanitation and hygiene procedures per Public Health guidelines;

· Limiting our on-base activities to critical operations;

· Implementing a 14 day self-monitoring and work-from-home protocol for all asymptomatic CAF members who are arriving from all international travel (personal or business), regardless of location. The details of this protocol will be disseminated separately;

· Ensuring that all CAF members and their families have access to informational resources and medical support when required; and

· Ensuring that all CAF members continue to have access to critical and emergency administrative services, claims processing, posting services, etc.

In the coming days we will be fully implementing this contingency plan. Unit Commanding Officers will provide specific details on Monday 16 March with a concurrent implementation of reduced operations. Civilian work arrangements will be determined in accordance with direction from the employing agency, existing employment agreements, and functions/role of the civilian employee.

At this time, although there has been precautionary testing of some 4 Wing members who presented flu-like symptoms, there have been no positive cases of COVID-19. I remain cautious and concerned as our members are very well-traveled, and we need to remain vigilant for any potential symptoms of the virus. Any CAF member who suspects they are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 shall:

· Self-isolate;

· Inform the unit chain of command by phone;

· Consult with 22 Canadian Forces Health Services Centre (CFHSC) using the non-emergent line provided in previous correspondence (CAF members only) or dial 811 (CAF members and families); and

· Follow the medical advice and direction given.

If you are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 do not expose others to the virus by visiting a health facility (including 22 CFHSC) as your first action. Self-isolate and call!

Please continue to watch closely for further updates. I will be providing important information to you regularly using this channel.

Stay healthy!

Colonel Dave Moar

Commander, 4 Wing Cold Lake