CANEX: Our commitment to your safety and well-being

Hello Valued Member,

Our CANEX Family is just that—a family made up of employees, members and the communities we serve. In these uncertain times, the health, safety and well-being of our family, and yours, is our top priority.

We have been closely monitoring the rapidly-changing situation around COVID-19 (commonly referred to as Coronavirus), responding to new developments as they arise and preparing for all possible scenarios, with the goal of continuing to safely serve our members.

As COVID-19 continues to affect our communities, we want to share some of the immediate steps we have taken to help keep our members and employees safe within our CANEX locations.

In addition to following the guidance provided by Canada’s Public Health authorities, we are also following the lead set out by the CAF and Canadian Forces Military and Welfare Services (CFMWS) implementing procedures accordingly as part of our response. We have also taken the following steps above and beyond our usual high operating standards:

• We continue to inform our employees for preventative hygiene, re-emphasized existing sanitation, illness policies, including frequent and proper handwashing, and our practices regarding wearing and changing of gloves.

• We have implemented enhanced protocols for cleaning and sanitizing our SuperMarts, ExpressMarts & CANEX Retail Stores, including more frequently cleaning and additional cleanings in high-touchpoint locations.

• We have suspended all food sampling in our SuperMarts and ExpressMarts.

• We have advised employees to take general precautions to reduce their risk of infection, such as washing their hands often with soap and water, coughing or sneezing into their arm or tissue, avoiding touching their eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, and avoiding close contact with people who are or might be sick.

• In our Tim Hortons kiosks, we have increased the frequency of cleaning surfaces and equipment.

Some of our CANEX locations will be operating with reduced operating hours or will be temporarily closed until further notice. You can visit BLOCKEDcanex[.]ca/ustorelocator/location/map/BLOCKED for store hours and closure updates. You can also contact our Member Customer Care Centre at 1-855-245-0330 or email at Service@cfmws.com should you have further questions.

We are also committed in bring you the best possible online shopping experience. For a limited time, kindly enjoy free shipping on all orders. Please take note, due to the higher demand of orders we anticipate some delays in receiving your order. Thank you for loyalty and understanding. Shop 24/7 at CANEX.ca

Lastly, although there is much uncertainty as this situation evolves, we take solace in the fact that we have an incredible, dedicated team and a compassionate loyal community of members that make us all genuinely feel as part of one big extended family. In times like these, we listen, we learn and we support each other.

Take care of yourself and each other,

Your CANEX family